Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl covering Beastie Boys' Sabotage is epic

Dave Grohl covers the Beastie Boys Sabotage with Greg Kurstin for his special Hanukkah song series. Picture: 1. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty

The Foo Fighters frontman has launched a special series with Greg Kurstin for Hanukkah, and their first cover was the New York rapper's iconic 1994 hit.

Dave Grohl covered Beastie Boys Sabotage this week and it was awesome.

The Foo Fighters frontman has taken on the New York City rapper's huge 1994 hit alongside acclaimed songwriter and producer Greg Kurstin as part of their Hanukkah series, which will see them celebrate eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists for each night of Hanukkah.

Grohl captioned the video: "As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego, known by others as ADROCK, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!"

See their performance here:

The pair announced the song series earlier this week in a video, which was captioned: "With all the mishegas of 2020,

@GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!"

L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

When Dave Grohl isn't paying homage to other artists, he's usually busy coaching them.

In fact, The Cribs recently revealed how advice from the Learn To Fly rocker stopped them from calling it quits altogether.

The Men's Needs rockers supported Foos on their 2018 date at the Etihad Stadium and agreed that it would be a good place to "leave it".

However, the nicest guy in rock encouraged them when they were becoming disillusioned with the music business and told them to "make a f***ing album".

“When you finish a tour and you can’t release music, you’re essentially not a functioning musician any more,” Gary Jarman told NME.

"We’re having this really rough time – we were so burned, we didn’t trust anyone and we felt like everything had been this façade and no-one actually cared. Nirvana are the reason that me and my brothers picked up guitars, really, and Manchester was like a second home to us. It was the perfect place to leave it."

After they explained their feelings to the Foos rocker and late Nirvana frontman, he had some sage words for them.

“He was listening, nodding along,” Gary remembered. “And then he was like, ‘Fuck it, forget about it – you’re supposed to be musicians; make a record. You’re not lawyers, you’re not accountants… The rest of this shit will work itself out’. It was really clarifying, Dave Grohl saying, ‘Make a f***ing album’.”

