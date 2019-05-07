WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl covers Motörhead, Thin Lizzy at Ronnie James Dio Tribute

The Foo Fighters rocker took part in a star-studded jam for the fifth annual Ride For Ronnie charity gig.

Dave Grohl took to the drums for a surprise appearance over the weekend to cover classic Motörhead and Thin Lizzy tracks.

The Foo Fighters frontman got behind the drum kit for a performance at the fifth annual Ride For Ronnie event on Sunday (5 May), which consists of a motorcycle ride and tribute concert for the late heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio.

Watch a clip above which sees the former Nirvana drummer help cover Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak.

The band - which also consisted of Buckcherry's Keith Nelson, Ricky Warwick and Robbie Crane - played a cover of Motörhead's 1979 Bomber single, which is taken from their album of the same name.

Watch them in action below:

According to Rolling Stone, Grohl's appearance was very much impromptu and only came about when he bumped into a fan at a “grocery store” who asked if he was going, to which he reportedly replied: "Now I am."

Ronnie James Dio, who is known for his involvement in bands such as Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven & Hell, passed away in 2019 after losing his battle with stomach cancer in 2009.

The event - which was first created in 2015 to to raise funds and awareness for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund - begins with a motorcycle ride in Glendale, California and ends in Los Encinos Park, culminating in a live show.

