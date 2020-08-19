Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for Bill & Ted: Face The Music cameo?

Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival 2019. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters frontman is reportedly set to star in the long-awaited third instalment of the franchise, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Dave Grohl could be set to star in Bill & Ted: Face The Music.The highly-anticipated sequel, which will see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as the titular Bill and Ted, is set for cinemas on 23 September.

Now, according to Rolling Stone, the Foo Fighters frontman could be set for a brief cameo as himself along with a few other names in music.

The title is featured on Dave Grohl's IMDb profile under his acting credits, as well on Bill &Ted: Face The Music's full cast list, which also suggests US rapper Kid Cudi will appear as himself in the film.

Watch the official trailer of Bill & Ted Face the music here:

That's not where the rock star connections to the film end, either as the likes of Weezer, Cold War Kids, Lamb of God and Mastodon are expected on the soundtrack.

Listen to Weezer's Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Radio Edit) for the film:

WATCH: Dave Grohl surprises fan during Grohlathon livestream

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have decided to go back in time for a good cause.

The Learn To Fly rockers are selling the limited edition original Roswell Alien design tee to celebrate their show at the Jambalaya Club in California on February 23 1995 and their gig at Kings College London on 3 June 1995.

Proceeds from the sale of the garment in the United States will go towards the National Independent Venue Association and the #saveourstages campaign, while UK proceeds will go towards the #saveourvenues campaign in the UK.

Visit Foo Fighters' official store to find out more and get your hands on the merch.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters cancel Van Tour 2020 due to COVID-19