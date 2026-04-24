Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party in London & watch fans sing karaoke

24 April 2026, 13:14

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2025
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2025. Picture: Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co appeared at a special album party at Queens London for the band's brand new album Your Favorite Toy.

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Foo Fighters crashed their album launch party.

Dave Grohl and co surprised fans at the event, which took place on Thursday (23rd April) at Queens London to celebrate the release of their 12th studio album Your Favorite Toy the next day.

Fans were belting out some of the band's biggest hits when the frontman took to the stage to tell the crowds they'd be listening on while they continued the high-pressure charity sesh.

Watch Grohl's speech and the moment one fan gave an impressive rendition of Monkey Wrench below:

Foo Fighters crash Your Favorite Toy album launch party

The Learn To Fly rockers are set to be the musical guest at SNL UK this Saturday (25th April) where Bridgerton star Nicola Cloughan will take over hosting duties.

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Meanwhile, Foo Fighters' brand new album Your Favorite Toy is out and available to stream now.

Listen to the record, which includes Asking For A Friend, the album's title track, Caught In The Echo and Of All People, as singles below:

Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy album follows Foo Fighters (1995), The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017), Medicine at Midnight (2021) and But Here We Are (2023).

Get the tracklisting for Your Favorite Toy below:

  • Caught In The Echo
  • Of All People
  • Window
  • Your Favorite Toy
  • If You Only Knew
  • Spit Shine
  • Unconditional
  • Child Actor
  • Amen
  • Caveman
  • Asking For A Friend

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