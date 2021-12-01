Foo Fighters cancel show over venue's "refusal" to agree to COVID safety measures

Dave Grohl performing in Dublin in 2019. Picture: Raphael Pour-Hashemi / Alamy Stock Photo

The band's August 2022 date in Minneapolis will now be moved to a new venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have cancelled one of their 2022 US dates due to the venue's "refusal to agree" to their "COVID-19 safety measures".

Dave Grohl and co were due to perform at the Huntington Bank Stadium on 3rd of August, as part of their US summer tour, but they have pulled out of the show and are looking to find a "suitable replacement" for the venue.

In a statement on Twitter, band wrote: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritise the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below - we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

The stadium is located on the campus of the University of Minnesota, and a spokesperson for the venue told The Star Tribune that they “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective".

They went on: “We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health."

The decision has predictably met with a mixed response on social media. "Thank you for putting our and your team’s health first and foremost!" Tweeted one fan, while another added: "Thank you for caring about your fans and doing your part to prioritise public health! This household supports your decision and are looking to buying tickets to the new venue."

However, not everyone agreed with the move, with one Tweeter criticising the announcement, posting: "What, exactly, was the protocol that you thought was so necessary? You all realize COVID isn’t going anywhere, right? This’ll continue forever."

The Foos have asked for gig-goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test at their gigs during the pandemic - but these measures have led to protests by anti-vaxxers.

After their first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic at Madison Square Garden in the summer, former child star Ricky Schroder was among those protesting.

He later fumed on Twitter: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination."

Foo Fighters' 2022 tour kicks off at Pavilion At Star Lake in Pennsylvania on 14th of May, and ends at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on 20th of August.