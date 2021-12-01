Foo Fighters cancel show over venue's "refusal" to agree to COVID safety measures

1 December 2021, 13:24

Dave Grohl performing in Dublin in 2019
Dave Grohl performing in Dublin in 2019. Picture: Raphael Pour-Hashemi / Alamy Stock Photo

The band's August 2022 date in Minneapolis will now be moved to a new venue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have cancelled one of their 2022 US dates due to the venue's "refusal to agree" to their "COVID-19 safety measures".

Dave Grohl and co were due to perform at the Huntington Bank Stadium on 3rd of August, as part of their US summer tour, but they have pulled out of the show and are looking to find a "suitable replacement" for the venue.

In a statement on Twitter, band wrote: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritise the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

The stadium is located on the campus of the University of Minnesota, and a spokesperson for the venue told The Star Tribune that they “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective".

They went on: “We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health."

The decision has predictably met with a mixed response on social media. "Thank you for putting our and your team’s health first and foremost!" Tweeted one fan, while another added: "Thank you for caring about your fans and doing your part to prioritise public health! This household supports your decision and are looking to buying tickets to the new venue."

However, not everyone agreed with the move, with one Tweeter criticising the announcement, posting: "What, exactly, was the protocol that you thought was so necessary? You all realize COVID isn’t going anywhere, right? This’ll continue forever."

The Foos have asked for gig-goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test at their gigs during the pandemic - but these measures have led to protests by anti-vaxxers.

After their first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic at Madison Square Garden in the summer, former child star Ricky Schroder was among those protesting.

He later fumed on Twitter: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination."

Foo Fighters' 2022 tour kicks off at Pavilion At Star Lake in Pennsylvania on 14th of May, and ends at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on 20th of August.

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden

When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl in London at the time of the second Foo Fighters album, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Arctic Monkeys have announced European tour dates for next year

Arctic Monkeys announce 2022 European tour dates

Arctic Monkeys

Adele reveals 30 album release date

An Audience With Adele: ITV's release date & how to watch

News

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history