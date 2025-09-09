Foo Fighters tease return and urge fans to sign up for "shredding updates"

Dave Grohl and co have been sharing activity on social media suggesting an announcement is imminent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have teased what appears to be their return sharing a series of posts in the studio.

Earlier this year, the Everlong rockers - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee - released a surprise single entitled Today's Song to mark the 30th anniversary since their debut.

It marked the first new material since their eleventh studio album in 2023, But Here We Are, which was their first studio effort after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Now it looks like the band could be on the cusp of making a new announcement, whether it involves new music, a new band member or another world tour.

Taking to social media last week, the band shared a photo of six pairs of shoes with the caption: "Foo Fighters Assemble!!!

"Make sure you’re subscribed to the newsletter for info you won’t want to miss... just sayin’..."

Read more:

Another post saw the band appearing to jam in "Studio 606".

A third saw their lead guitarist Chris Shiflett in the same room and was captioned: "Shifty Sunday!!!"

It added: "Sign up for more important shredding updates at the link in bio."

The posts certainly suggest that the band are making new music or at the very least are rehearsing together.

Eagle-eyed fans will have also noticed there's six pairs of shoes in the first photo, meaning the band have indeed enlisted a new drummer and the replacement for their short-lived sticksman Josh Freese.

The veteran drummer gave an interview last month where he opened up more about his time with the band and his seemingly shocking departure.

"Looking back, it was probably more an issue with their management," he told the New York Times adding: "It wasn't music that I really resonated with."

In a strange twist of fate, it appears Freese is now set to swap places with Nine Inch Nails percussionist Ilan Rubin, drumming for the Closer rockers, who he's previously worked with from 2005 -2008.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Freese said of the strange swap. “But Ilan’s a phenomenal drummer, a phenomenal musician.

"He’ll be perfect for the gig.”

The status of Foos' sixth member appears to be remain under wraps, but we'll no doubt hear about this announcement very soon.

Fans sing Pretender with Foo Fighters at Cardiff Principality Stadium

Read more: