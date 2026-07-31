Ash's Tim Wheeler wants to perform on stage with Dave Grohl...

Ash - Girl From Mars and Kung Fu acoustic | Radio X On The Beach

By Jenny Mensah

The Ash frontman told Dan O'Connell he'd love to be accompanied on the drums by the former Nirvana rocker and Foo Fighters frontman.

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Tim Wheeler would love to perform on the stage with Dave Grohl.

The Ash frontman caught up with Dan O'Connell ahead of the band's set supporting The Maccabees at Radio X On The Beach 2026, where he talked about everything from the band's career highlights to artists he'd still like to work with.

Quizzed as to who he'd like to perform with, the Burn Baby Burn singer replied: "I'd love to play a song with Dave Grohl on drums."

Wheeler then recalled the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman turning up at one of the band's rehearsals in LA and the impression he made when getting behind the drum kit.

"He came to one of our rehearsals once in LA," said the Oh Yeah singer. "We were working with Foo Fighters' producer, and he just sat down behind [Ash drummer] Rick [McMurray]'s kit for a second.

"He was like, you know, he's like, 'Oh, nice kit, Rick, can I have a go?' And he just sat down. So it was a bit of a tease, like I got to hear him hit the snare drum and I was like, Oh my God, that, you know, that sounds different!

"You know, it just felt like Dave Grohl. So I was in a rehearsal room with him but didn't get to play a song, so that would have been, that would have been great. That's unfulfilled."

Watch Tim Wheeler's interview with Radio X, plus their acoustic performances of Girl From Mars and Kung Fu above.

Ash frontman Tim Wheeler at Radio X On The Beach 2026 and Dave Grohl playing the drums in 2016. Picture: Moon Misch, Alamy

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When it came to some of the most memorable moments on stage with musicians, wheeler cited U2 as one of his bucket list moments, adding: "I played Wembley Stadium with Coldplay last year, so that is maybe one of the best times I've played with anyone else."

This year saw Ash celebrate 30 years of their debut album 1977 - which was released on 6th May 1996 - and asked if he's been reflecting back on the record, the frontman mused "Yeah, a lot. I suppose, you know, we've been through the 10th anniversary, 20th anniversary, so now I'm kind of, I'm kind of getting used to it. But yeah, now it's just the numbers are getting big, like 30 years ago. It's, uh, it is a bit hard to process."

Wheeler did remember album being released, telling San O'Connell "I think the cool thing with the [release], when we put out that cassette was we priced it at 1977 prices. So that was in 1996. And yeah, the cassettes were flying. It was great!"

Ash went on to play a 11-track set of their biggest hits, including Shining Light, Oh Yeah, Girl From Mars and Burn Baby Burn.

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