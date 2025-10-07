How to listen to Foo Fighters' Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 live album

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl performs at Roskilde with Foo Fighters in 2024. Picture: Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The collection is taken from the band's recent intimate pop-up shows on Bandcamp.

Foo Fighters have released a live album capturing their recent run of intimate pop-up shows.

Dave Grohl and co surprised fans with the in-person box office-only ticketed gigs, which saw them play tiny shows at the likes of Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut, the Black Cat in Washington D.C. and The Observatory in Santa Ana, California last month.

Now their fans across the world can listen to the album, which consists of six tracks, which all end with (Live from Somewhere 2025) in their title.

Listen to Foo Fighters' Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 on Bandcamp now.

Meanwhile, Last month saw Dave Grohl and co shared a new message about their return in the form of a spoof AI video.

The uncanny tongue-in-cheek clip, which sees a very strange looking Dave Grohl in the studio addressing the camera, begins: "Hey, everyone. It’s been a while but I’m happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100 per cent real, raw, human element of rock and roll."

The video also saw the band officially introduce their new drummer Ilan Rubin, who appeared pummeling a mega drum kit with no less than 10 arms.

Watch their clip below:

A Message from Foo Fighters

Rubin also broke his silence after the dates, thanking fans for their "positivity and support".

Taking to Instagram, while sharing an image of himself on the stage the sticksman began: "Last night with @foofighters could not have been a better time.

"After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy. I’ve been taken aback by all the positivity and support, and I just wanted to say thanks! Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead."

See his post below:

Foo Fighters are currently in Asia, having played Jakarta in Indonesia and a date at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025.

The Everlong rockers will head to Japan this week for a duo of dates at Saitama Super Arena on 7th and 8th October, before heading back to North America for two Mexican dates in December.

Visit foofighters.com/tour-dates for more.

