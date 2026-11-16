Foo Fighters announce 2027 Take Cover stadium tour dates: How to buy tickets

Foo Fighters have announced fresh dates for next yeae. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co will return to this side of the pond for stadium dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

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Foo Fighters are set to bring their Take Cover tour dates back across the pond.

The Learn To Fly rockers - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin - will play shows in 2027, which will kick off with two nights at Wembley Stadium - where they will return for the first time in 19 years.

Dave Grohl told Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning (16th November) that the shows would signal the end of the Your Favorite Toy album campaign.

"This is kind of our victory lap," Grohl said. "The motors will be firing on all cylinders and these are always my favourite shows because it'll be a celebration.

"It'll really be like sort of the end of this phase or this era - and I can't wait!"

Support on the tour comes on selected dates from special guests Garbage, St. Vincent, Florence Road, Yard Act, Reclus.E and at the Edinburgh show, Kurt Cobain's favourites The Vaselines.

Tickets for Foo Fighters' newly announced 2027 dates will go on general sale on Friday 20th November from 10am here.

Watch Dave Grohl speak to Chris Moyles about the announcement in our video here and find out how you can buy tickets below.

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See Foo Fighters' 2027 UK & Ireland Take Cover Stadium dates:

9th September: Wembley Stadium, London - with Garbage and Reclus.E

and 11th September: Wembley Stadium, London - with St Vincent and Florence Road

and 14th September: The Darlington Arena, County Durham - with St Vincent and Yard Act

and 16th September: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - with Garbage and The Vaselines

and 18th September: Croke Park, Dublin - with Garbage and Florence Road

Foo Fighters' Take Cover Tour 2027 comes to the UK in September next year. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets at Foo Fighters' 2027 Take Cover dates:

Tickets for the UK dates go on general Friday 20th November at 10am GMT via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For further information, go to foofighters.com.

Foo Fighters have urged fans who are subscribed to the newsletter to check their emails today for pre-sale information.

Watch more from Foo Fighters on Radio X:

Foo Fighters on their new drummer, Violet Grohl's debut album and their Favourite Toys

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