Foo Fighters to play Liverpool's Anfield Stadium as part of UK & EU leg of 2026 Take Cover Tour

Dave Grohl and co are headed across the pond next year with dates at Liverpool F.C.'s Anfield Stadium.

Foo Fighters have announced European dates for 2026 with two dates in Liverpool.

The band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee alongside their new drummer Ilan Rubin - previously announced North American dates for their 2026 cover tour.

Now the Learn To Fly rockers will visit this side of the pond, playing several dates in Europe and making a stop in the UK with two dates at Liverpool F.C's Anfield Stadium on 25th and 27th June next year.

Support on selected dates comes from Royel Otis, Inhaler, IDLES, and more.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 14th November at 10am local time.

Fans subscribed to the Foos newsletter have been told to check their emails today for pre-sale access.

The news comes after the band teased the news with an image at the famous football ground with their initials, which was shared by promoter Gigs and Tours.

See Foo Fighters' UK & EU 2026 Take Cover Stadium dates:

10th June: Oslo, Unity Arena

12th June: Stockholm, Strawberry Arena

15th June: Warsaw, PGE Nardowy

17th June: Munich, Allianz Arena

19th June: Paris, Paris Defense Arena

25th June: Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

27th June: Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

1st July: Berlin, Olympiastadion

3rd July: Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

5th July: Milan, I-DaysK Ippodromo Snai La Maura

8th July: Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

10th July: Lisbon, NOS Alive

Meanwhile, last month saw Grohl and co shared their new single entitled Asking For A Friend.

With it came the announcement of their 2026 Take Cover Tour, which will see the band visit North American stadiums, with support from special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away.

Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that partly read: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

He added: "But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. ‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’"

Asking For A Friend follows the standalone track Today's Song, which the band shared back in July this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 self-titled debut.

Writing about the single, Grohl said: "Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen."

Paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, he added: "And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Foo Fighters - Today's Song

