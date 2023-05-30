Foo Fighters share 10-minute single The Teacher

Foo Fighters release The Teacher . Picture: YouTube'/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the fourth cut to be taken from the band's 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which is out on 2nd June.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have been sharing tracks from their forthcoming studio album across the month and have now released the 10-minute epic, The Teacher.

The longest track to come from the band, dubbed "like nothing the band has ever done before," is accompanied by s short film from multimedia artist Tony Oursler, who came to the Foos attention through his work with David Bowie single Where Are We Now?

Watch the powerful, psychedelic visuals below:

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Given the single's title and lyrics, it's likely the track is inspired in som way by Dave Grohl's retired teacher mother Virgina, who also sadly died last year.

Try and make good with the air that’s left

Counting every minute

Living breath by breath

Goodbye. - Foo Fighters

It comes after the release of Rescued, Under You and Show Me How-which features dreamy vocals from Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The Learn To Fly rockers kicked off their 2023 tour on Thursday 25th May, playing their first full live show since the passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins and since Josh Freese was confirmed as their touring drummer.

Formally introducing the drummer ahead of their performance of Cold Day In The Sun, Grohl told the crowd: "Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band.

"We would not be here tonight if it weren't for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f***ing round of applause please."

He then went on to pay tearful tribute to Hawkins, who penned the song, before asking the crowd to help him sing along.

Foo Fighters Cold Day in the Sun New Hampshire 5/24/2023

Foo Fighters continue their live dates tonight (30th May) with an intimate gig opening The Atlantis venue in Washington D.C.

Fans on this side of the pond can pre-order Foo Fighters’ new album from their official store for presale code access to soon-to-be-announced UK live dates.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters share new single Show Me How and announce special sunrise event

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are album tracklisting

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

READ MORE: READ MORE: Foo Fighters play first tour date since the death of Taylor Hawkins with Josh Freese on drums