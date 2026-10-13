Fontaines D.C. share new track with Rosalía Where Is Gone? ahead of their new album Dopamine Chamber

Fontaines D.C. are back with new music. Picture: Elizaveta Porodina

By Jenny Mensah

The new single is taken from the band's fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which is out this Friday.

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Fontaines D.C. have shared their new song Where Is Gone?

The Dublin rockers have joined forces with Rosalía on the cinematic new track, which features on their forthcoming album Dopamine Chamber– out on 16th October.

Watch the lyric video for the sumptuous collaboration below:

Fontaines D.C. - Where Is Gone? (with Rosalía)

Where Is Gone? follows the album's lead single and former Radio X Record of the Week, Marianne.

The track was previously debuted at the band's live shows this year as well as Six Shot Morning, which opens the new record.

Watch its official video below:

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)

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Last month saw band - comprised of Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Tom Coll and Carlos O'Connell- have shared its tracklist, which includes a song titled Where Is Gone? featuring Spanish artist Rosalía.

See the full details below:

According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

See the artwork and tracklist for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 16th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber album artwork. Picture: Press

Fontaines D.C. Dopamine Chamber Tracklist:

Six Shot Morning Marianne Mimesis Happy For You Demolition Tongue One Man Where Is Gone? with Rosalía. You Miss Me Japan Intimate

Dopamine Chamber will Fontaines' fifth studio album, following Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).

The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.

It wasn't the first nod the band have received for the prestigious awards ceremony, with their Dogrel album also making the shortlist in 2019.

Watch Fontaines D.C perform on Radio X's Phone Covers

Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands | Phone Covers | Radio X

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