Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton stars in Fontaines D.C.'s Japan video, as Dopamine Chamber album is released
16 October 2026, 15:12 | Updated: 16 October 2026, 15:28
The track is taken from the band's fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which is out now.
Fontaines D.C. have shared the video for their latest single Japan.
The track is the latest cut to be taken from the band's new album, Dopamine Chamber, which was released this Friday (16th October).
Alongside the song comes its weird and wacky Luna Carmoon-directed video, featuring actor and musician Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things.
Watch the video below, which also stars Angèle Metzger and Sean Black.
Fontaines D.C. - Japan (Official Music Video)
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The album's release came after the band shared their cinematic new track with Rosalía, Where Is Gone?
Frontman Grian Chatten described the collaboration as a "career high," telling NPR: “I’ve got a suspicion that her heart is similar to mine".
“She’s such an incredible arranger and composer and lyricist. It’s just so humbling that she was into singing on something that we had arranged."
Watch the lyric video for the sumptuous collaboration below:
Fontaines D.C. - Where Is Gone? (with Rosalía)
Dopamine Chamber's lead single and former Radio X Record of the Week was Marianne.
The track was previously debuted at the band's live shows this year as well as Six Shot Morning, which opens the new record.
Watch the official video for Marianne below:
Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)
Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”
He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”
"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”
Listen to Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber below:
Fontaines D.C. Dopamine Chamber Tracklist:
- Six Shot Morning
- Marianne
- Mimesis
- Happy For You
- Demolition
- Tongue
- One Man
- Where Is Gone? with Rosalía.
- You Miss Me
- Japan
- Intimate
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Dopamine Chamber is Fontaines' fifth studio album, following Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).
The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.
It wasn't the first nod the band have received for the prestigious awards ceremony, with their Dogrel album also making the shortlist in 2019.
Fontaines D.C.'s stellar year isn't over just yet, with UK and European dates plotted for October and November this year, which include a mammoth show at The O2 London.
The band have also announced huge summer shows for 2027, which will include stops at Newcastle's St James' Park, London Stadium and two dates at Heaton Park in Manchester.
The Favourite rockers will also play a duo of milestone headline homecoming shows at the historic Slane Castle and becoming the third Irish act ever to do so.
Fontaines D.C.'s 2026 EU & UK Tour dates:
- 21st October: MEO Arena, Lisbon
- 22nd October Movistar Arena, Madrid
- 24th October: Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona
- 26th October: Unipol Arena, Bologna
- 28th October: Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade
- 30th October: Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague
- 31st October: Atlas Arena, Lodz
- 2nd November: Max-Shmeling-Halle, Berlin
- 5th November: Hovet Stockholm
- 6th November: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo
- 8th November: Royal Arena, Copenhagen
- 10th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
- 12th November: AFAS Dome, Antwerp
- 13th November: Accor Arena, Paris
- 20th November: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 21st November: AO Arena, Manchester
- 22nd November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 24th November: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- 25th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 27th November: The O2, London
Fontaines D.C.'s 2027 outdoor dates:
- 26th June – Slane Castle, Ireland - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
- 27th June – Slane Castle, Ireland
- 29th June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
- 1st July – St James’ Park, Newcastle
- 3rd July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- 4th July - Heaton Park, Manchester - NEW DATE ADDED
- 6th July – Glasgow Green, Glasgow
- 9the July – London Stadium, London
Watch Fontaines D.C perform on Radio X's Phone Covers
Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands | Phone Covers | Radio X