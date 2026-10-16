Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton stars in Fontaines D.C.'s Japan video, as Dopamine Chamber album is released

Charlie Heaton stars in the new Fontaines D.C. video for Japan. Picture: YouTube/Fontaines D.C.

By Jenny Mensah

The track is taken from the band's fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which is out now.

Fontaines D.C. have shared the video for their latest single Japan.

The track is the latest cut to be taken from the band's new album, Dopamine Chamber, which was released this Friday (16th October).

Alongside the song comes its weird and wacky Luna Carmoon-directed video, featuring actor and musician Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things.

Watch the video below, which also stars Angèle Metzger and Sean Black.

Fontaines D.C. - Japan (Official Music Video)

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The album's release came after the band shared their cinematic new track with Rosalía, Where Is Gone?

Frontman Grian Chatten described the collaboration as a "career high," telling NPR: “I’ve got a suspicion that her heart is similar to mine".

“She’s such an incredible arranger and composer and lyricist. It’s just so humbling that she was into singing on something that we had arranged."

Watch the lyric video for the sumptuous collaboration below:

Fontaines D.C. - Where Is Gone? (with Rosalía)

Dopamine Chamber's lead single and former Radio X Record of the Week was Marianne.

The track was previously debuted at the band's live shows this year as well as Six Shot Morning, which opens the new record.

Watch the official video for Marianne below:

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)

Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

Listen to Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber below:

Fontaines D.C. Dopamine Chamber Tracklist:

Six Shot Morning Marianne Mimesis Happy For You Demolition Tongue One Man Where Is Gone? with Rosalía. You Miss Me Japan Intimate

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Dopamine Chamber is Fontaines' fifth studio album, following Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).

The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.

It wasn't the first nod the band have received for the prestigious awards ceremony, with their Dogrel album also making the shortlist in 2019.

Fontaines D.C. are back with new music. Picture: Elizaveta Porodina

Fontaines D.C.'s stellar year isn't over just yet, with UK and European dates plotted for October and November this year, which include a mammoth show at The O2 London.

The band have also announced huge summer shows for 2027, which will include stops at Newcastle's St James' Park, London Stadium and two dates at Heaton Park in Manchester.

The Favourite rockers will also play a duo of milestone headline homecoming shows at the historic Slane Castle and becoming the third Irish act ever to do so.

Fontaines D.C.'s 2026 EU & UK Tour dates:

21st October: MEO Arena, Lisbon

22nd October Movistar Arena, Madrid

24th October: Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona

26th October: Unipol Arena, Bologna

28th October: Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade

30th October: Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague

31st October: Atlas Arena, Lodz

2nd November: Max-Shmeling-Halle, Berlin

5th November: Hovet Stockholm

6th November: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo

8th November: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

10th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

12th November: AFAS Dome, Antwerp

13th November: Accor Arena, Paris

20th November: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21st November: AO Arena, Manchester

22nd November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

24th November: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

25th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27th November: The O2, London

Fontaines D.C.'s 2027 outdoor dates:

26th June – Slane Castle, Ireland - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

27th June – Slane Castle, Ireland

29th June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

1st July – St James’ Park, Newcastle

3rd July – Heaton Park, Manchester

4th July - Heaton Park, Manchester - NEW DATE ADDED

6th July – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

9the July – London Stadium, London

Watch Fontaines D.C perform on Radio X's Phone Covers

Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands | Phone Covers | Radio X

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