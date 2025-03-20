Fontaines D.C. on losing Best Rock Album GRAMMY to The Rolling Stones: "I think we need to turn 40"

The Irish rockers have discussed on missing out at this years GRAMMY awards to the legendary band.

Fontaines D.C. have reflected on losing out on a 2025 GRAMMY Award to The Rolling Stones.

The Irish rockers were nominated in the Best Rock Album category for their Romance album this year, alongside the likes of IDLES' TANGK, Green Day's Saviors and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter but were pipped to the post by Mick Jagger and co for their Hackney Diamonds record.

It was the band's second time being recognised at the prestigious awards ceremony, having also been nominated for best rock album for their 2021 album A Heroes Death, but they lost out on that occasion to The Strokes' The New Abnormal album.

Asked about their most recent defeat on the La Bestia radio station, guitarist Carlos O'Connell said: "It’s a bit mad but, like at the same time it is The Rolling Stones....”

When guitarist Conor Curley mused that the decision may have weighed up The Rolling Stones' legacy and given the award for "the catalogue and not the specific record," O'Connell joked: "I think we need to turn 40 to get the GRAMMY".

Sadly, Fontaines D.C. were then forced to cancel a string of dates in South America so Grian Chatten can seek "urgent medical attention".

The Favourite rockers were set to play a date in Mexico City as well as Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, but were forced to axe the shows due to their frontman Grian Chatten suffering from a herniated disc.

Taking to the band's Instagram Story, the Bug singer wrote: "I am devastated to announce that, due to a herniated disc, we must cancel our show in Mexico tomorrow night and our forthcoming dates in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

“I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go onstage, but I have been advised today, that I require urgent medical attention.

"We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can’t play for you.”

Despite missing out on the South American dates, Fontaines will soon return to the UK to play their biggest shows to-date.

The band will play London's Finsbury Park on 5th July and make a stop at TRNSMT Festival 2025 before playing Newcastle's Exhibition Park on 13th July, Cardiff Castle on 30th July and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 15th August.

