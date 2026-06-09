Fontaines D.C. pay tribute after death of manager and “sixth member of the band” Trevor Dietz

Fontaines D.C have paid tribute to their late manager. Picture: Simon Wheatley

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers have shared a heartfelt post following the tragic passing of their beloved manager.

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Fontaines D.C. have announced the news of their manager Trevor Dietz.

Taking to their Instagram account today (Tuesday 9th June) the Dublin rockers shared the sad news in a statement, which began: “We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday June 7th we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor.”

See their post below:

The In The Modern World rockers went on: “Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines D.C. without him, the sixth member of the band. He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.”

"We ask that you kindly respect our privacy and that of his family at this terribly difficult time,” they added. “RIP Trev.”

The band friends and fellow musicians have taken to the comments to share their condolences.

Lambrini Girls wrote: “Rest in peace, Trev. He went above and beyond for everyone and championed so many diy bands, the impact he had is beyond measure. Lost for words. Sending our love and condolences to all of you”

Irish DJ and music producer Krystal Klear wrote: “One of the all time greats. The reasons 100s of us in Dublin had a place to listen to the music that carved our entire future. I still can’t believe it. RIP Trev Radiator.”

Kneecap wrote: “Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam, a chara,” which roughly translates to: “May his soul rest in peace, my friend.”

BRITs Critics’ Choice 2026 winner Jacob Alon said: “Devastating 💔 I’m so sorry for your loss. Suaimhneas síoraí trevor”.

Royal Blood’s Ben Thatcher wrote: “So sorry to hear this news”.

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