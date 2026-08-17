Dopamine Chamber: Fontaines D.C. tease new album - Here's everything we know so far...

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park in July 2025. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers have teased the new record and the follow-up to 2024's Romance will be released this year, with their new single Marianne out tomorrow.

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Fontaines D.C. have confirmed their return with a new album due out this year.

The Dublin rockers have debuted new material on their recent live dates and have now given us an update when it comes to their fifth record and the follow-up to 2024's Romance.

Taking to their socials across the weekend, the band shared a black and blue-themed teaser video which revealed the title "Dopamine Chamber" followed by the year "2026," signalling the album is coming out in the next four months.

Watch the teaser, which appears to be soundtracked by unreleased track Six Shot Mornings, which they performed at their first headline show on 8th August in Spain.

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The band have also announced that their new single Marianne is set to be released tomorrow (18th August) from 9am BST.

Watch a teaser for the track, which they also gave its first live outing in Spain earlier this month.

So far, there's no specific release date, artwork or tracklisting for the record, but the band have invited fans to sign up for the latest information at fontainesdc.com.

Dopamine Chamber will be Fontaines' fifth studio album, following Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).

2025 saw the band play the biggest shows of their career thus far, with headline dates at London's Finsbury Park and another huge headline show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

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