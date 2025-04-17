How to see Fontaines D.C. & Lankum at Guinness HQ in Dublin
17 April 2025, 10:13
The Irish bands are the first acts to be announced for charity gig series, Lovely Days Live, at the home of Guinness next month. Find out how you can enter the ballot for the chance to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Fontaines D.C. and Lankum are the first acts to be confirmed for a special homecoming charity gig.
Grian Chatten and co and their fellow Dubliners Lankum are set to take part in Lovely Days Live, which will see them play a set at the "Home of Guinness" on Sunday 25th May 2025.
The show, which takes place at the company's headquarters next month, will be part of a series gigs which promises to be "an incredible celebration of contemporary Irish music," set at the Guinness Storehouse in St. James’s Gate, Dublin between 23rd - 25th May.
All proceeds from the event will go to Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund, which helps to champion projects across education, sustainability and community enhancement initiatives.
When is Fontaines D.C. and Lankum's Dublin show?
Fontaines D.C. and Lankum are part of a line-up of artists set to play a gig at the iconic Guinness Brewery. Their sets take place on Sunday 25th May 2025, but more acts are set to be announced for the 23rd and 24th of the month
How to get tickets to Fontaines D.C and Lankum at Guinness HQ in Dublin:
- Tickets for the the gig, which will celebrate the best of contemporary Irish music, will be allocated through a ballot system.
- Applications for the ballot are open now until Friday 18th April at 2pm local time and music fans can apply here.
- Winners will be notified next week and tickets cost €49.50 - with all proceeds going to Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund.
- Find out more about the event at guinness-storehouse.com.
Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace
