Fontaines D.C. play milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park: setlist

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C performs at Finsbury Park. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Irish rockers played a career-defining set at the London park last night. Here's what was on the setlist.

Fontaines D.C. played an epic milestone gig at Finsbury Park on Saturday (4th July).

The Dublin outfit - comprised of Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Tom Coll and Carlos O'Connell brought their infectious brand of post-punk rock to the north London park, marking their biggest headline gig to date.

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C performs at Finsbury Park on July 05, 2025. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

After supporting sets from the likes of Kneecap and Amyl and the Sniffers, the Dublin rockers delivered a display of Irish Excellence, playing much loved tracks from across their four studio albums; Dogrel, A Hero's Death, Skinty Fia and Romance - affirming their status as one of the most crucial bands of their time.

Find out what they played below...

Fontaines DC at Finsbury Park will stay with me for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/xurQjwOn5u — Brendan (@obmc33) July 5, 2025

Fontaines D.C. Finsbury Park 5th July setlist:

1. Here's the Thing

2. Jackie Down the Line

3. Boys in the Better Land

4. Televised Mind

5. Roman Holiday

6. It's Amazing to Be Young

7. Big Shot

8. Death Kink

9. A Hero's Death

10. Before You I Just Forget

11. Motorcycle Boy

12. Horseness Is the Whatness (Dedicated to Carlos’ daughter and Wife)

13. Big

14. Bug

15. Hurricane Laughter

16. Nabokov

17. Desire

18. Favourite (Dedicated to a member of Chilli’s family)

19. Liberty Belle (Tour debut)

Encore:

20. Romance

21. In the Modern World

22. I Love You

23. Starburster