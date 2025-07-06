Fontaines D.C. play milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park: setlist
6 July 2025, 11:04 | Updated: 6 July 2025, 11:57
The Irish rockers played a career-defining set at the London park last night. Here's what was on the setlist.
Fontaines D.C. played an epic milestone gig at Finsbury Park on Saturday (4th July).
The Dublin outfit - comprised of Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Tom Coll and Carlos O'Connell brought their infectious brand of post-punk rock to the north London park, marking their biggest headline gig to date.
After supporting sets from the likes of Kneecap and Amyl and the Sniffers, the Dublin rockers delivered a display of Irish Excellence, playing much loved tracks from across their four studio albums; Dogrel, A Hero's Death, Skinty Fia and Romance - affirming their status as one of the most crucial bands of their time.
Find out what they played below...
Fontaines DC at Finsbury Park will stay with me for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/xurQjwOn5u— Brendan (@obmc33) July 5, 2025
Fontaines D.C. Finsbury Park 5th July setlist:
1. Here's the Thing
2. Jackie Down the Line
3. Boys in the Better Land
4. Televised Mind
5. Roman Holiday
6. It's Amazing to Be Young
7. Big Shot
8. Death Kink
9. A Hero's Death
10. Before You I Just Forget
11. Motorcycle Boy
12. Horseness Is the Whatness (Dedicated to Carlos’ daughter and Wife)
13. Big
14. Bug
15. Hurricane Laughter
16. Nabokov
17. Desire
18. Favourite (Dedicated to a member of Chilli’s family)
19. Liberty Belle (Tour debut)
Encore:
20. Romance
21. In the Modern World
22. I Love You
23. Starburster
