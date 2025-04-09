Fontaines D.C. complete line-up for 2025 Finsbury Park show

On Air Now
9 April 2025, 17:07 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 17:18
Grian Chatten and co have added to their line-up of support acts for their milestone London show. Find out everything you need to know about the date.
Fontaines D.C. are set to play a huge outdoor date in London this summer.
The Irish rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will take to Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July this year.
The show, which will be the Dublin band's biggest gig to-date, will see them joined by the likes of Kneecap, Amyl and The Sniffers as special guests, with Blondshell, Been Stellar and Cardinals added to the line-up
Find out everything you need to know about Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park so far, including who's joining them on the day, what can be expected from their setlist and if you can still buy tickets.
It's likely that the Irish rockers will treat fans to hits from their critically acclaimed albums; Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death 2020), UK number one Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024). Given the band's crossover success with their most recent album, the band are likely to deliver a Romance-heavy setlist alongside with some surprises and perhaps a new single or two. Their standalone single It's Amazing To Be Young, which was written in the presence of guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s child - could very well get an outing.
Fontaines DC - It's Amazing To Be Young (Official Video)
Stage times for the show are yet to be announced, but watch this space.
Unfortunately, tickets to Fontaines D.C.'s Finsbury Park show have sold out and there are no tickets available yet for the dates on Twickets. However, keep checking the fan-to-fan selling site closer to the time.
Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace
