Fontaines D.C. complete line-up for 2025 Finsbury Park show

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten at Leeds Festival in 2024. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Grian Chatten and co have added to their line-up of support acts for their milestone London show. Find out everything you need to know about the date.

Fontaines D.C. are set to play a huge outdoor date in London this summer.

The Irish rockers - comprised of Grian Chatten, Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will take to Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July this year.

The show, which will be the Dublin band's biggest gig to-date, will see them joined by the likes of Kneecap, Amyl and The Sniffers as special guests, with Blondshell, Been Stellar and Cardinals added to the line-up

Find out everything you need to know about Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park so far, including who's joining them on the day, what can be expected from their setlist and if you can still buy tickets.

Fontaines D.C.'s Finsbury Park 2025 line-up poster. Picture: Press

When do Fontaines D.C play Finsbury Park?

Fontaines D.C. are planning to play a headline show at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July 2025.

Who's supporting Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park?

Fontaines will be joined on the day by previously announced acts Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap and Aussie punk outfit Amyl and the Sniffers. Joining them on the line-up will be American indie rock artist Blondshell, New York five-piece Been Stellar and DIY Cork outfit Cardinals.

Kneecap are among the acts on the line-up. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill

What will Fontaines D.C play on their setlist?

It's likely that the Irish rockers will treat fans to hits from their critically acclaimed albums; Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death 2020), UK number one Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024). Given the band's crossover success with their most recent album, the band are likely to deliver a Romance-heavy setlist alongside with some surprises and perhaps a new single or two. Their standalone single It's Amazing To Be Young, which was written in the presence of guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s child - could very well get an outing.

Fontaines DC - It's Amazing To Be Young (Official Video)

What are the stage times for Fontaines D.C at Finsbury Park?

Stage times for the show are yet to be announced, but watch this space.

Are Fontaines D.C. tickets still on sale?

Unfortunately, tickets to Fontaines D.C.'s Finsbury Park show have sold out and there are no tickets available yet for the dates on Twickets. However, keep checking the fan-to-fan selling site closer to the time.

How to get to Finsbury Park:

London's Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line. Festival Republic has suggested getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.

is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line. Festival Republic has suggested getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues. National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins and the area is served by several bus routes; 4, 19, 29, 106, 141, 153, 210,236, 253, 254, 259, 279, 341,W3, W7 as well as night buses N19, N29, N253 and N279.

Always check tfl.gov.uk for the latest updates closer to the date.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

