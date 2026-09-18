Fontaines D.C. reveal Dopamine Chamber album tracklist

Fontaines D.C. are back with new music. Picture: Elizaveta Porodina

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers have shared the full tracklist for the follow-up to 2024's Romance, which includes a collaboration with Rosalía.

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Fontaines D.C. have shared the tracklist of their fifth studio album.

Last month saw Grian Chatten and co have confirm that their new record and the follow-up to 2024's Romance will be titled Dopamine Chamber and be released on 16th October 2026.

Now the Irish rockers have shared its tracklist, which includes a song titled Where Is Gone? featuring Spanish artist Rosalía.

See the full details below:

The album will be opened by Six Shot Morning, which the band have previously debuted at their live shows this summer, followed by Marianne, a former Radio X Record of the Week.

Watch the Dave Meyers & Cam Erickson-directed audio for Marianne below.

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)

According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

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Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

See the artwork and tracklist for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 16th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber album artwork. Picture: Press

Fontaines D.C. Dopamine Chamber Tracklist:

Six Shot Morning Marianne Mimesis Happy For You Demolition Tongue One Man Where Is Gone? with Rosalía. You Miss Me Japan Intimate

Dopamine Chamber will be Fontaines' follows Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).

The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.

It wasn't the first nod the band have received, with their Dogrel album also making the shortlist in 2019.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

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