Liam Gallagher reacts to Fontaines D.C. dedication at their Manchester show

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT, Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin outfit continued their 2026 Dopamine Chamber dates with a stop at Manchester's AO Arena last weekend and name-dropped the Oasis frontman during their I Love You track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fontaines D.C. have dedicated a song to Liam Gallagher while in Manchester.

The Irish rockers played a set at the city's AO Arena on Saturday (21st November) as part of their Dopamine Chamber tour and midway through their encore they decided to dedicate their I Love You track to the Oasis frontman.

Watch the moment Fontaines' frontman performed the Skinty Fia song and Grian Chatten told the crowd: "This bit is for Liam Gallagher".

Read more:

Liam Gallagher reacted to the news in true LG style. When a fan asked him if he was aware of the moment, the Some Might Say singer responded: "Best bit of the gig apparently".

Best bit of the gig apparently — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 22, 2026

Not long before, the Manchester rocker had been asked by a fan if he'd consider asking Fontaines D.C, to be one of the support acts on their Live '27 dates, to which opined that the band were "not good enough" to open for them.

There's clearly no love lost between Fontaines D.C. Oasis, as when the band first announce their Live '25 dates, two members of the Japan rockers shared that they "couldn't really give a s***".

“I couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” Carlos O’Connell told Studio Brussel about the subject back in 2024, while Conor Deegan III added: "I’m not excited about it either, to be honest. I feel like we get caught in the last era – like the ’10s – and into such a nostalgic thing that we’re forgetting to make new things."

He went on: "I feel like what we were wanting to do with this record [Romance] anyway was to look into the future and make new things… So for Oasis to reform at this moment for us is really annoying."

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C.'s 2026 UK live dates continue this week with a stop at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on 24th November, Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 25th November and a closing date at The O2 London this Friday 27th November.

The Favourite rockers will then take the album around the globe, before returning for a set of epic outdoor dates in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Their dateswill include two homecoming history-making shows at Slane Castle, two nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, and a headline show at London Stadium.

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten. Picture: Ben McQuaide

Fontaines D.C.'s 2027 UK & Ireland outdoor dates:

26th June – Slane Castle, Ireland

27th June – Slane Castle, Ireland

29th June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

1st July – St James’ Park, Newcastle

3rd July – Heaton Park, Manchester

4th July - Heaton Park, Manchester

6th July – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

9the July – London Stadium, London

Fontaines D.C. cover The Jesus And Mary Chain's Darklands | Phone Covers | Radio X

Read more: