Fontaines D.C. confirm Dopamine Chamber album, share new single Marianne

Fontaines D.C. are back with new music. Picture: Elizaveta Porodina

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers have confirmed the details of the follow-up to 2024's Romance and shared its first single Marianne.

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Fontaines D.C. have shared the details of their fifth studio album.

After weeks of teasing, Grian Chatten and co have confirmed that their new record and the follow-up to 2024's Romance will be titled Dopamine Chamber and be released on 16th October 2026.

The Irish rockers have also shared the first official cut to be taken from the record, Marianne, which they previously debuted a snippet of along with Six Shot Morning at their first live show this year.

Listen to the official audio of Marianne, which was partly inspired by the 2024 thriller series Ripley starring Andrew Scott, below.

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Audio)

According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

See the artwork for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 17th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber album artwork. Picture: Press

Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

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Dopamine Chamber will be Fontaines' follows Dogrel (2019), A Hero's Death (2020), Skinty Fia (2022) and Romance (2024).

The band's fourth effort was among those shortlisted for a Mercury Prize last year, with Sam Fender going on to win the award for his third studio album People Watching.

It wasn't the first nod the band have received, with their Dogrel album also making the shortlist in 2019.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

2025 saw the band play the biggest shows of their career thus far, with headline dates at London's Finsbury Park and another huge headline show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

The Favourite outfit - completed by guitarist Conor Curley, drummer Tom Coll and guitarist Carlos O'Connell - are set to play Reading & Leeds next weekend, where they are joined as headliners by Florence + The Machine, RAYE, Charlie xcx, Chase & Status and Dave.

Dopamine Chamber is out on 17th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

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