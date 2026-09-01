Fontaines D.C. announce huge homecoming show at Ireland's Slane Castle in 2027

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten at Reading Festival 2026. Picture: Ben Mcquaide

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers have confirmed a huge homecoming show at the iconic grounds next year with Hayley Williams among the special guests. Find out how to buy tickets.

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Fontaines D.C. have announced a milestone date at Slane Castle for 2027.

The Dublin rockers will play a huge homecoming show at the iconic Irish grounds on 26th June next year, with Hayley Williams among the special guests.

The Marianne rockers will also be joined at the County Meath landmark - which has played host to the likes of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Robbie Williams, Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Harry Styles, Guns N' Roses and Queen - by Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey and Dublin folk outfit Madra Salach, with more still to be announced on the bill.

Tickets for the date go on general sale on Thursday 3rd September from 10am BST and will be available here.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now (1st September) from 10am BST.

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News of the dates come off the back off Fontaines' headline set at Reading and Leeds and the band announcing UK and European dates for 2026.

The dates, which kick off at MEO Arena in Lisbon on 21st October, also include a stop at AO Arena, Manchester and culminate in a mammoth date at The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday 3rd September from 10am.

See their full dates below.

Fontaines D.C.'s 206 EU & UK Tour:

21st October: MEO Arena, Lisbon

22nd October Movistar Arena, Madrid

24th October: Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona

26th October: Unipol Arena, Bologna

28th October: Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade

30th October: Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague

31st October: Atlas Arena, Lodz

2nd November: Max-Shmeling-Halle, Berlin

5th November: Hovet Stockholm

6th November: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo

8th November: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

10th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

12th November: AFAS Dome, Antwerp

13th November: Accor Arena, Paris

20th November: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21st November: AO Arena, Manchester

22nd November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

24th November: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

25th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27th November: The O2, London

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C's fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, will be released on 16th October 2026.

So far, the band have released their lead track from the record Marianne, which is our Radio X Record of The Week.

The band have also debuted Six Shot Morning and Happy For You- the second which they played for the first time at Leeds festival last week.

Watch the Dave Meyers & Cam Erickson-directed audio for Marianne below.

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)

According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

See the artwork for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 16th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber album artwork. Picture: Press

Fontaines D.C.'s Dompamine Chamber Tracklist:

Six Shot Morning Marianne Mimesis Happy for You Demolition Tongue One Man Where Is Gone? You Miss Me Japan Intimate

Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

Dopamine Chamber is out on 17th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

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