Fontaines D.C. announce 2026 UK & European tour including a date at The O2, London

Fontaines D.C. have announced tour dates this winter. Picture: Elizaveta Porodina

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers have confirmed live dates for winter this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

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Fontaines D.C. have announced UK and European dates for 2026.

Grian Chatten and co will embark on dates, which kick off at MEO Arena in Lisbon on 21st October and culminate in a mammoth date at The O2, London.

Dates in the band's native country are notably missing from the announcement, but reassuring their fans at home, they wrote: "Fans in Ireland, we’ll have live news for you soon."

Tickets for Fontaines D.C.'s dates go on general sale on Thursday 3rd September from 10am BST, with the pre-sale starting at the same time on Tuesday 1st September.

To get access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order their new album Dopamine Chamber from the official store by Monday 31st August at 6pm BST. Fans who have already pre-ordered the record will be included.

See their full dates so far below.

Fontaines D.C.'s 206 EU & UK Tour:

21st October: MEO Arena, Lisbon

22nd October Movistar Arena, Madrid

24th October: Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona

26th October: Unipol Arena, Bologna

28th October: Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade

30th October: Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague

31st October: Atlas Arena, Lodz

2nd November: Max-Shmeling-Halle, Berlin

5th November: Hovet Stockholm

6th November: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo

8th November: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

10th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

12th November: AFAS Dome, Antwerp

13th November: Accor Arena, Paris

20th November: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21st November: AO Arena, Manchester

22nd November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

24th November: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

25th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

27th November: The O2, London

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The news comes after the band shared the details of their fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which will be released on 16th October 2026.

The band also shared their first cut from the record, Marianne, which they previously debuted a snippet of along with Six Shot Morning at their first live shows this year.

Watch the Dave Meyers & Cam Erickson-directed audio for Marianne below.

Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)

According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

See the artwork for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 16th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber album artwork. Picture: Press

Fontaines D.C.'s Dompamine Chamber Tracklist:

Six Shot Morning Marianne Mimesis Happy for You Demolition Tongue One Man Where Is Gone? You Miss Me Japan Intimate

Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”

He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”

"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

Dopamine Chamber is out on 17th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

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