Fontaines D.C. announce 2026 UK & European tour including a date at The O2, London
28 August 2026, 11:05 | Updated: 28 August 2026, 11:14
The Irish rockers have confirmed live dates for winter this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
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Fontaines D.C. have announced UK and European dates for 2026.
Grian Chatten and co will embark on dates, which kick off at MEO Arena in Lisbon on 21st October and culminate in a mammoth date at The O2, London.
Dates in the band's native country are notably missing from the announcement, but reassuring their fans at home, they wrote: "Fans in Ireland, we’ll have live news for you soon."
Tickets for Fontaines D.C.'s dates go on general sale on Thursday 3rd September from 10am BST, with the pre-sale starting at the same time on Tuesday 1st September.
To get access to the pre-sale, fans can pre-order their new album Dopamine Chamber from the official store by Monday 31st August at 6pm BST. Fans who have already pre-ordered the record will be included.
See their full dates so far below.
Fontaines D.C.'s 206 EU & UK Tour:
- 21st October: MEO Arena, Lisbon
- 22nd October Movistar Arena, Madrid
- 24th October: Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona
- 26th October: Unipol Arena, Bologna
- 28th October: Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade
- 30th October: Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague
- 31st October: Atlas Arena, Lodz
- 2nd November: Max-Shmeling-Halle, Berlin
- 5th November: Hovet Stockholm
- 6th November: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo
- 8th November: Royal Arena, Copenhagen
- 10th November: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
- 12th November: AFAS Dome, Antwerp
- 13th November: Accor Arena, Paris
- 20th November: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 21st November: AO Arena, Manchester
- 22nd November: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 24th November: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- 25th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 27th November: The O2, London
Read more:
- Watch Barry Keoghan in Fontaines D.C's Bug video
- Fontaines D.C. play milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park
- Fontaines D.C. pay tribute after death of manager and “sixth member of the band” Trevor Dietz
The news comes after the band shared the details of their fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which will be released on 16th October 2026.
The band also shared their first cut from the record, Marianne, which they previously debuted a snippet of along with Six Shot Morning at their first live shows this year.
Watch the Dave Meyers & Cam Erickson-directed audio for Marianne below.
Fontaines D.C. - Marianne (Official Video)
According to a press release, Dopamine Chamber "will encompass the news items we see in our endless scroll, including the rise of AI, celebrity gossip, political violence, the existential threat of climate change, and all the gratifying memes they spawn. “The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” frontman Grian Chatten said in a statement. “You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”
See the artwork for Fontaines D.C.'s Dopamine Chamber, which is out on 16th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.
Fontaines D.C.'s Dompamine Chamber Tracklist:
- Six Shot Morning
- Marianne
- Mimesis
- Happy for You
- Demolition
- Tongue
- One Man
- Where Is Gone?
- You Miss Me
- Japan
- Intimate
Speaking about the record - which was produced by James Ford - frontman Chatten said: "The album itself is a dopamine chamber," adding: "You step inside and we test these different mind or mood-altering pieces of music on you.”
He went on: “I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more. I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.”Chatten added: “There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity.”
"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place," said bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?”
Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace
Dopamine Chamber is out on 17th October via XL Recordings and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.