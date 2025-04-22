Fontaines D.C. announce huge Belfast gig with Kneecap as special guests

Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap. Picture: Theo Cottle, Peadar Ó Goill

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers will be joined by Belfast hip-hop trio for a huge show at Boucher Road Playing Fields this summer. Find out how to buy tickets.

Fontaines D.C. are set for a huge headline show in Belfast this summer.

Grian Chatten and co will play a huge headline show at the Boucher Road Playing Fields on Friday 29th August as part of Belfast Vital 2025.

The Dublin band - completed by Tom Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III and Carlos O'Connell - will be joined on the Northern Irish date by special guests Kneecap, who will be no stranger to the Belfast crowds.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 25th April and fans who sign up to Fontaines' mailing list here will gain access the pre-sale, which takes place tomorrow (23rd April) at 10am.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.ie.

Fontaines' outfit's Belfast date comes after a long list of huge shows for the Dublin band this summer.

After embarking on their 2024 UK & Ireland Romance tour, this summer will see the Bug rockers complete North American dates, play festivals all across Europe and play their biggest show to date at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 5th July.

The GRAMMY-nominated band are also set for huge UK dates at Newcastle's Exhibition Park, Cardiff Castle and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park as well as a special homecoming charity gig at Guinness HQ in Dublin.

See Fontaines D.C.'s full list of live dates and find out how to buy tickets here.

