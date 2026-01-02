Foals tease return and hint at new album in 2026: "The Year of The Horse"

2 January 2026, 12:40

Foals
Foals have teased their return. Picture: Ed Cooke/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxford-formed band last released a studio album in 2022 with Life Is Yours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Foals have teased their return for 2026.

The band have kicked off the year by sharing a series of photos, which includes a studio snap and a picture of a whiteboard. The lead image features a piece of paper with the writing: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2026. THE YEAR OF THE HORSE..."

Read more:

The Oxford-formed outfit - who are named after an infant horse thanks to frontman Yannis Philippakis' Greek surname - have impeccable timing, as 2026 is indeed the Year of the Fire Horse according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar.

Fans were thrilled with the post, with one writing in the comments: "I smell a new album," while another added: "oh this is gonna be a good year".

Foals last released a studio album in 2022, with Life Is Yours, which came out on 17 June that year.

Their seventh studio album included the lead single Wake Me Up, which the band described as "for the dancefloor".

Also spawned from the record were singles 2am and Looking High, before the band embarked on their Life Is Yours Tour supporting the release.

The release scored the band a number three on the UK Albums Chart and saw them top the charts in Scotland.

Foals: Life Is Yours Track by Track

Foals debut album Antidotes was released in 2008 and was followed by Total Life Forever (2010), Holy Fire (2013), What Went Down (2015), Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 (2019) and Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 (2019) and Life Is Yours (2022).

Read more:

