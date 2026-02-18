Florence + The Machine wrap up duo of bewitching dates at The O2, London

Florence and The Machine's Everybody Scream Tour at The O2, London on 16th February 2026. Picture: Lillie Eiger/HFG Management via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co brought their Everybody Scream tour to the capital for an epic pair of homecoming shows at the London arena.

Florence + The Machine rounded off an epic two homecoming dates at The O2, London this week.

Taking to the stage for the last time in the capital on Tuesday (17th February), Florence Welch emerged in a blood red dress and fittingly kicked-off proceedings with Everybody Scream - the tour's name and the title track of her latest album.

The record's influence on the show was apparent throughout, with Welch flanked by her 'Witch Choir' of four dancers bringing an added sense of theatre to each track.

Despite an Everybody Scream-heavy set, the band blended the new and the old effortlessly, with songs such as Cosmic Love from 2009's Lungs and Shake It Out and Spectrum from 2011's Ceremonials providing spine-tinglingly 'big' nostalgic moments, while satisfying older fans.

Florence + The Machine - Shake It Out at The O2, London in 2026

Unsurprisingly, Welch performed effortlessly in the arena, deftly working the runway in her bare feet and making full use of the stage, mixing smaller, more intimate moments with more choreographed numbers.

As her image flashed behind her and above her on huge screens, the show came alongside exciting visuals that were as crystal clear as as polished as Welch's own vocals.

Other memorable moments included Welch's powerful rendition of King from the band's Dance Fever album as well as a surprisingly spirited and rapturous performance of Sympathy Magic from their current album, which ended the first part of their set.

Special guests came in the form of friend and collaborator Mark Bower of IDLES, who joined the band on guitar for their rendition of One Of The Greats.

Though there were some surprises on the night, some things haven't changed... As is customary at any Florence + The Machine gig, their performance of Dog Days Are Over saw Welch insist the crowd put away their smartphones for its climax (it was all being captured by her own cameras after all..)

Despite it being a well-worn tradition, the phone-free moment is still a feat much harder to achieve than one would think, which led to Florence singling out various lone spectators in the crowd, before they could continue on with the Lungs hit.

Welch finally got her wish, however, and as The O2 erupted in a Bacchic-like fever, it's easy to understand why it's such an undeniable setlist highlight.

Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over at The O2, London in 2026

After treating fans to a rousing rendition of Free, Florence closed the show with a haunting performance of Everybody Scream album-closer And Love to a moved and captivated audience.

Despite the absence of her iconic cover of You've Got The Love, Florence and co provided the perfect ending to a world-class evening of music and entertainment, proving how far their artistry has come since they formed in 2007.

Florence + The Machine setlist at The O2, London on 16th February 2026:

1. Everybody Scream

2. Witch Dance

3. Shake It Out

4. Seven Devils

5. Big God

6. Daffodil

7. Which Witch

8. Cosmic Love

9. Spectrum

10. You Can Have It All

11. Music by Men

12. Buckle

13. King

14. The Old Religion

15. Howl

16. Heaven Is Here

17. Sympathy Magic

Encore:

18. One of the Greats (with IDLES' guitarist Mark Bowen)

19. Dog Days Are Over

20. Free

21. And Love

Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream UK tour dates come to a close at the Co-op Live, Manchester on Friday 20th February, before heading to Europe this month.

