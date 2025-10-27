Watch the video for Florence + The Machine's Sympathy Magic single

On Air Now
27 October 2025, 19:00
Watch the visuals from the next cut to be taken from Everybody Scream, which is released this Halloween.
Florence + The Machine have unleashed the visuals for their next single.
The stirring and mystical Sympathy Magic is the next cut to be taken from the band's Everybody Scream album, which is released this Friday 31st October.
Watch its official visuals, which see Welch in another stunning landscape surrounded by her coven of dancers, below:
Florence + The Machine - Sympathy Magic (Official Video)
The song is the final single to be released from the album, following lead single and title track Everybody Scream and One of the Greats.
Florence + The Machine - One of the Greats (Official Visualizer)
Florence Welch shared the official tracklisting for the album earlier this month, which was handwritten against what looks like the album's back cover.
See it below:
Everybody Scream follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).
Florence + the Machine will also set out on Everybody Scream tour dates for 2026.
The mammoth gigs, which include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena, will be supported by special guest Paris Paloma.
Visit florenceandthemachine.net for the full list of dates and how to buy tickets
Watch our special track by track for Florence's last effort below:
Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Track By Track
