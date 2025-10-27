Watch the video for Florence + The Machine's Sympathy Magic single

Florence Welch stars in Florence + The Machine's Sympathy Magic single. Picture: YouTube/florencemachine

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the visuals from the next cut to be taken from Everybody Scream, which is released this Halloween.

Florence + The Machine have unleashed the visuals for their next single.

The stirring and mystical Sympathy Magic is the next cut to be taken from the band's Everybody Scream album, which is released this Friday 31st October.

Watch its official visuals, which see Welch in another stunning landscape surrounded by her coven of dancers, below:

The song is the final single to be released from the album, following lead single and title track Everybody Scream and One of the Greats.

Florence Welch shared the official tracklisting for the album earlier this month, which was handwritten against what looks like the album's back cover.

See it below:

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream album artwork:

Everybody Scream One of the Greats Witch Dance Sympathy Magic Perfume and Milk Buckle Kraken The Old Religion Drink Deep Music by Men You Can Have It All And Love

Everybody Scream follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

Pre-order the album here.

Florence + the Machine will also set out on Everybody Scream tour dates for 2026.

The mammoth gigs, which include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena, will be supported by special guest Paris Paloma.

Visit florenceandthemachine.net for the full list of dates and how to buy tickets

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena

8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live

9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

16th February - London - The O2

17th February - London - The O2

20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live

22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena

23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle

4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle

5th March - Prague - 02 Arena

7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena

9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

Watch our special track by track for Florence's last effort below:

