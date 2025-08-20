Watch the cinematic video for Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream single

Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream video. Picture: YouTube/Florence + The Machine

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch has returned with an epic new single, which is the title track for her forthcoming album - out this Halloween.

Florence + Machine have unleashed their Everybody Scream single.

After much teasing, Florence Welch has shared the epic new track, which is the first slice to be taken from her forthcoming album of the same name, which is set for release "this Halloween," on 31st October 2025.

Alongside the dramatic single comes equally theatrical visuals, courtesy of Welch's collaborator Autumn de Wilde- who worked on the visuals for their previous album.

Their last effort may have been called Dance Fever, but Florence shows no sign of leaving dancing behind for the dramatic video, which sees her and her accomplices possess a room full of men.

And if one of those men looks familiar, it's because IDLES' Mark Bowen makes a cameo.

Watch the official video below.

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)

Earlier this week Florence + The Machine confirmed the details of their sixth studio album, while sharing its artwork below:

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album. Picture: Press

The record, which is available to pre-order now will come in various formats including as standard CD and vinyl, as a Collector's Bundle and as a Chamber Version, which contains four bonus tracks and an alternate cover.

See the various bundles on offer at the Florence + The Machine store.

According to a press release (via Consequence), Welch was inspired by her recovery from a lifesaving surgery, which took place during her “Dance Fever” tour in 2022.

The album was made with a close-knit group of collaborators, including Bowen as well as Mitski and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Everybody Scream follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

