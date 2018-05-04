Watch Florence + The Machine's Hunger Video

4 May 2018, 11:26

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope cover
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope cover. Picture: Artwork

Florence Welch and co have shared the details of their High As Hope album alongside the visuals for its first single.

Florence + The Machine have debuted their Hunger single and its accompanying visuals.

The artsy video, which is directed by long-time collaborator AG Rojas, sees Florence Welch bare her soul once again as she delivers her most honest lyrics to date.

Watch it above.

See Florence describe the track:

With this comes the details of their fourth studio album, High As Hope, which Welch revealed is full of "joy and fury".

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope artwork
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Florence + the Machine's new album:

1. June

2. Hunger

3. South London Forever

4. Big God

5. Sky Full of Song

6. Grace

7. Patricia

8. 100 Years

9. The End of Love

10. No Choir

See Dave Grohl's tribute to Florence at Glastonbury 2017:

Florence And The Machine Songs

Florence And The Machine Latest

See more Florence And The Machine Latest

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope album

Watch Florence + The Machine's Hunger Video

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch

Florence + The Machine Announce Hunger Single

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch

Florence + The Machine Announce Intimate UK Shows

Liam Gallagher Florence Welch Richard Ashcroft

Liam Gallagher & Florence + The Machine Lead The Rolling Stones Support

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch

Listen To New Florence + The Machine Track Sky Full Of Song