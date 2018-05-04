Watch Florence + The Machine's Hunger Video

On Air Now
The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan 11am - 1pm
4 May 2018, 11:26
Florence Welch and co have shared the details of their High As Hope album alongside the visuals for its first single.
Florence + The Machine have debuted their Hunger single and its accompanying visuals.
The artsy video, which is directed by long-time collaborator AG Rojas, sees Florence Welch bare her soul once again as she delivers her most honest lyrics to date.
Watch it above.
See Florence describe the track:
https://t.co/B6ZA8BKWrY ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kEkKsdgtWb— florence welch (@flo_tweet) May 4, 2018
With this comes the details of their fourth studio album, High As Hope, which Welch revealed is full of "joy and fury".
1. June
2. Hunger
3. South London Forever
4. Big God
5. Sky Full of Song
6. Grace
7. Patricia
8. 100 Years
9. The End of Love
10. No Choir
See Dave Grohl's tribute to Florence at Glastonbury 2017: