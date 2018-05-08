WATCH: Florence + The Machine Debut New Album Tracks Live

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Vincent Haycock / Press

See Florence Welch and co debut Patricia and 100 Years from their forthcoming High As Hope album at their Halifax gig.

Florence + The Machine treated their fans to two previously unheard tracks at their Halifax gig last week.

Their first standalone gig of 2018, which took place in the city's Victoria Theatre, saw them play two tracks from their forthcoming High As Hope album.

Watch them perform Patricia above in a video shared to YouTube by Florence Welch - Brazil.

See them perform 100 years from a video shared from the same YouTube account.

Florence + The Machine continue their live dates tonight (8 May) with a gig at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Meanwhile, last week saw the outfit reveal the details of their High As Hope album, and its first single.

See the High As Hope artwork here:

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope artwork. Picture: Press

Watch their Hunger video, which is directed by long-time collaborator AG Rojas.

See the tracklist for Florence + the Machine's new album:

1. June

2. Hunger

3. South London Forever

4. Big God

5. Sky Full of Song

6. Grace

7. Patricia

8. 100 Years

9. The End of Love

10. No Choir