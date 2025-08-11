Florence + The Machine tease return in scream-filled new teaser video

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine. Picture: YouTube/Florence + The Machine

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co have hinted at their imminent return with a new teaser clip, which sees the singer digging in the ground.

Florence + The Machine have begun to tease a new era.

Taking to social media today (11th August 2025) the band shared a clip, which saw lead singer Florence Welch - clad in a red dress and matching stiletto heels - hacking at the ground in a field.

A shot from below of then sees Welch staring into the dug-out hole, before letting out three terrifying screams.

See it below:

The teaser comes shortly after Welch sparked speculation over her return to music by sharing a series of snaps on her socials over the past few months.

Taking to Instagram she shared a series of images, alongside the caption "Toil and trouble," which appear to see her in the studio with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen as well as display the word October, which could hint at an Autumn album date for the band.

The photo of the musician’s notebook contained some possible themes for the next F+TM record, such as “witchcraft”, “folk horror”, “magic” and “insanity”

If this marks new music for Florence and the band, it would be their first record since 2022's Dance Fever album, which included the singles King and I'm Free.

Florence + The Machine - King

Florence previously celebrated three years since the release of the album, sharing a video of her singing with the caption: "‘And it’s good to be alive crying into cereal at midnight’ Dance Fever was released 3 years ago today. A pandemic fever dream record. About plagues past and current"

This year saw Florence + The Machine celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and last year saw Welch and co. play a one-off orchestral show at London’s Royal Albert Hall to mark the 15th anniversary of their 2009 debut album, Lungs.

Welch also made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2025, taking to the stage during The Maccabees' set at The Park Stage and joining them for a performance of Love You Better before singing her own hit Dog Days Are Over.

Florence Welch/The Maccabees live @ Glastonbury Festival 2025

