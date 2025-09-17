Florence + The Machine tease new song One Of The Greats

Florence + The Machine will head out on tour next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

A snippet of what appears to be the next single to come from Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream album has been shared online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence + The Machine has shared a taste of a new song entitled One Of The Greats.

This week saw Florence Welch take to her personal Instagram to share a carousel of images which came alongside stirring audio, where she sings: "I clawed up from under the earth/ Broken nails and coughing dirt/ Spitting out my songs so/ You can sing along, oh".

The post itself was captioned: "Did I get it right, do I win the prize

"Do you regret bringing me back to life".

Listen to the snippet and see Welch's post below:

Fans on Reddit have also discussed a since taken down YouTube video, which noted a collaboration with "background vocalist Hayden Anhedonia aka Ethel Cain".

If One Of The Greats is their next single, it will follow the powerful and epic Everybody Scream, which was accompanied by a stunning cinematic visuals last month.

Watch the video, which is directed by Welch's collaborator Autumn de Wilde- who worked on the visuals for her Dance Fever album.

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)

Everybody Scream is the title track for Florence + The Machine's sixth studio album, which is set for release on Friday 31st October.

The album - which follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025) - is available to pre-order in various formats here.

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album. Picture: Press

To support the new record, Florence Welch and co will head out on dates in the UK and Europe next year, which include two mammoth shows at London's O2 Arena.

The Shake It Out singer will be joined on tour by special guest Paris Paloma, who is best known for her rousing single and viral battle cry Labour.

Visit florenceandthemachine.net for her full tour dates and more.

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena

8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live

9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

16th February - London - The O2

17th February - London - The O2

20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live

22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena

23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle

4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle

5th March - Prague - 02 Arena

7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena

9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

