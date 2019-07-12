Florence + The Machine & The National at British Summer Time Hyde Park: stage times & more
12 July 2019, 13:35 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 16:16
Florence Welch and co are set to play the Hyde Park festival this Saturday night alongside The National. See the stage times and support acts here.
Florence + The Machine and The National will headline Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time this Saturday (13 July).
Florence Welch and co will playing hits from throughout her career, including Dog Days, Shake It Out, Ship To Wreck and songs from her 2018 Mercury Prize-nominated album High As Hope.
She'll be joined at the top of the bill by Ohio band, The National, who will treat their British fans to material from the likes of High Violet (2010), Trouble Will Find Me (2013), Sleep Well Beast (2017), and their most recent album, I Am Easy To Find (2019).
They'll be joined on the day by the likes of Lykke Li, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Nadine Shah, Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Let’s Eat Grandma, Goat Girl, Cherry Glazerr, Self Esteem, Roses Gabor, Connie Constance, Mathilda Homer and CC Honeymoon.
Get the stage times for Florence + The Machine and The National at British Summer Time Hyde Park:
Great Oak Stage
20.30 - 22.20: Florence + The Machine
18.10 - 19.50: The National
16.50 - 17.40: Lykke Li
15.40 - 16.20: Blood Orange
14.30 -15.10: Nadine Shah
13.30 - 14.00: Cherry Glazerr
Barclaycard Stage:
19.50 - 20.30: Khruangbin
17.40 -18.10: Aldous Harding
16.20 - 16.50: Marlon Williams
15.10 - 15.40: Let's Eat Grandma
14.00 - 14.30: Goat Girl
Summer Stage:
19.50 - 20.30: Self Esteem
17.40 - 18.10: Roses Gabor
16.20 - 16.50: Connie Constance
15.10-15.40: Mathilda Homer
14.00-14.30: CC Honeymoon