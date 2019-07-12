Florence + The Machine & The National at British Summer Time Hyde Park: stage times & more

Florence and The Machine singer Florence Welch. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Florence Welch and co are set to play the Hyde Park festival this Saturday night alongside The National. See the stage times and support acts here.

Florence + The Machine and The National will headline Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time this Saturday (13 July).

Florence Welch and co will playing hits from throughout her career, including Dog Days, Shake It Out, Ship To Wreck and songs from her 2018 Mercury Prize-nominated album High As Hope.

She'll be joined at the top of the bill by Ohio band, The National, who will treat their British fans to material from the likes of High Violet (2010), Trouble Will Find Me (2013), Sleep Well Beast (2017), and their most recent album, I Am Easy To Find (2019).

They'll be joined on the day by the likes of Lykke Li, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Nadine Shah, Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Let’s Eat Grandma, Goat Girl, Cherry Glazerr, Self Esteem, Roses Gabor, Connie Constance, Mathilda Homer and CC Honeymoon.

Get the stage times for Florence + The Machine and The National at British Summer Time Hyde Park:

Great Oak Stage

20.30 - 22.20: Florence + The Machine

18.10 - 19.50: The National

16.50 - 17.40: Lykke Li

15.40 - 16.20: Blood Orange

14.30 -15.10: Nadine Shah

13.30 - 14.00: Cherry Glazerr

Barclaycard Stage:

19.50 - 20.30: Khruangbin

17.40 -18.10: Aldous Harding

16.20 - 16.50: Marlon Williams

15.10 - 15.40: Let's Eat Grandma

14.00 - 14.30: Goat Girl

Summer Stage:

19.50 - 20.30: Self Esteem

17.40 - 18.10: Roses Gabor

16.20 - 16.50: Connie Constance

15.10-15.40: Mathilda Homer

14.00-14.30: CC Honeymoon