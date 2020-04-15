Listen to Florence + The Machine's 2018 gig in Radio X's Home Shows

15 April 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 09:55

Florence & The Machine for Radio X's Home Shows on Wednesday 15 April from 9pm
Florence & The Machine for Radio X's Home Shows on Wednesday 15 April from 9pm. Picture: Radio X/Press/Vincent Haycock

Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: Florence + The Machine's Texas gig live in The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory.

Radio X will be playing out a live gig by Florence + The Machine for the next in their Home Shows series this week.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as we’re all stuck at home and we miss out on all the gigs and festivals we were looking forward to in 2020. But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too and we want to keep experiencing live music in whatever way we can.

If you can't get to a gig, then we've got your back. We’ll bring the gig to you with Radio X's HOME SHOWS!

This Wednesday (15 April) 9pm, we're playing out Florence Welch and co's 2018 gig in The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Texas.

Florence + The Machine for Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 18 April from 9pm
Florence + The Machine for Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 18 April from 9pm. Picture: Radio X

The gig took place September 2018, and was part of Florence's North American dates for her High As Hope Tour, which supported her album of the same name.

Expect to get chills as we deliver what you'd expect from a Florence + The Machine gig; an ethereal atmosphere, powerful vocals, and tracks including Hunger, South London Forever and Patricia from her most recent studio album littered amongst singles from across her career such as Shake It Out and Dog Days.

Listen to Florence + The Machine in Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 15 April from 9pm

