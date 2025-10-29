Florence + The Machine announce Irish & Scottish outdoor shows for summer 2026

29 October 2025, 12:24

Florence + The Machine press
Florence + The Machine will head out on tour next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday 32st October, the same day that Everybody Scream is released.

Florence + The Machine have announced fresh dates for next year.

The band will play a trio of outdoor dates in Ireland and Scotland for summer 2026, visiting Limerick and Dublin and Edinburgh.

First off, Florence Welch and co will head to Ireland for a date at Limerick's Thormond Park Stadium on Saturday 27th June and a date at Dublin's Marlay Park on Sunday 28th June, with support from Rachel Chinouriri.

Next, they'll head to Scotland for a mammoth gig at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Monday 24th August, as part of next year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions series.

Support for the Scottish date comes from special guest Self Esteem and the 2025 Mercury-Prize-shortlisted Scottish art-folk artist Jacob Alon.

Tickets for all three shows go on general sale this Friday 31st October, the same day Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream album is released.

Fans can also register here before midday today (Wednesday 29th October) for the pre-sale for Irish dates, while those wanting to attend the Edinburgh show can register for the pre-sale here.

Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more.

See Florence + The Machine's newly announced 2026 Irish and Scottish dates:

  • 27th June - Thormond Park, Limerick - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 28th June - Marlay Park, Dublin - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 24th August - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh Summer Sessions - NEW DATE ADDED

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

  • 6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena
  • 8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live
  • 9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • 11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
  • 13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
  • 14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • 16th February - London - The O2
  • 17th February - London - The O2
  • 20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • 22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena
  • 23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
  • 25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
  • 26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena
  • 2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle
  • 4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle
  • 5th March - Prague - 02 Arena
  • 7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena
  • 9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

Everybody Scream, which is released on Friday 31st October 2025, comes after Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album
Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album. Picture: Press

