Florence + The Machine's intimate UK shows: How to buy tickets

Florence + The Machine are set for three intimate UK dates. Picture: Autumn De Wilde/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co will be playing music from their Dance Fever album and some favourites in special dates this April. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence + The Machine have announced three intimate UK shows.

Florence Welch and co. will give their Dance Fever album its first live outing with tiny gigs in Newcastle, London and Blackburn this April.

£1 from every ticket sold will also go to the UK-based non-profit Choose Love, which provides humanitarian aid to refugees.

Find out everything about the gig so far and Florence + The Machine's upcoming fifth studio album.

Florence + The Machine will play 3 intimate shows this April in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Pre-order Dance Fever from https://t.co/FH3jVLfXQn before 8pm GMT today for the chance to access the pre-sale tomorrow from 9am

£1 for every ticket sold will be donated to @chooselove pic.twitter.com/FNK0uBbQXE — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 15, 2022

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine announce Dance Fever album

What are Florence + The Machine's 2022 intimate UK dates?

Friday 15th April 2022: Newcastle - O2 City Hall

Saturday 16th April 2022: Blackburn - King George's Hall

Tuesday 19th April - London - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

How do you get tickets for Florence + The Machine's intimate gigs?

Fans must pre-order Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album from the official store before 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15th Match to gain access to a special pre-sale on Wednesday 16th March from 9am.

What is Florence + The Machine's new album?

Florence + The Machine's new album is titled Dance Fever.

When is Florence + The Machine's new album released?

Dance Fever will be released on 13th May 2022.

From it comes lead single King, which was released earlier this month. Watch the official video for King below:

Since sharing the artistic video, directed by Autumn De Wilde, Florence + The Machine have not stopped, giving us yet more powerful singles in the form of Heaven Is Here and My Love, which our Radio X Record Of The Week.

READ MORE: The best live acts of the 2000s