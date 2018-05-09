Florence & The Machine New Album: Title, Release Date, Track Listing & More

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Vincent Haycock / Press

Here’s everything we know about High As Hope, the fourth album to come from Florence Welch and friends.

What is the title of the new Florence And The Machine album?

High As Hope is the fourth studio album to come from Florence + The Machine, following their Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015) LPs.

When is the new Florence And The Machine album released?

High As Hope is set to be released on Friday 29 June 2018.

What does the album cover artwork for High As Hope look like?

The artwork for record number four was revealed recently, featuring lead singer Florence Welch and a brand spanking new logo.

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope artwork. Picture: Press

What's the track listing of the new Florence And The Machine album?

June

Hunger

South London Forever

Big God

Sky Full Of Song

Grace

Patricia

100 Years

The End Of Love

No Choir

What’s the first single from High As Hope by Florence And The Machine?

The outfit have already shared two songs, with Sky Full Of Song being dropped earlier this year as a special Record Store Day 2018 7” release.

However it was official single Hunger which was shared last week, with its AG Rojas-directed video.

Can I hear any more new Florence And The Machine music?

Florence Welch and co. have played intimate live dates in the US and the UK, where they've debuted at least three more tracks off their new album. Listen to them here:

When are Florence And The Machine going on tour and playing shows?

Florence and co have already played live dates and have confirmed several festival appearances in 2018.

See Florence + The Machine's 2018 live dates so far:

13 May Brooklyn Academy, New York, USA

14 May Brooklyn Academy, New York, USA

21 May Walt Disney Conference Hall, Los Angeles, USA

25 May London Stadium (supporting The Rolling Stones)

2 June Orange Warsaw Festival, Poland

12 July Bilbao BBK Live, Spain

21 July FYF Festival, Los Angeles

5 August Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada

10 August Outside Lands, San Francisco, USA

7 September Skookum Festival, Vancouver, Canada

21 September Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, USA

Who could be featuring on the new Florence And The Machine album?

Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willet announced in April 2017 that he’d collaborated with Florence on the new record. Florence covered the track Hospital Beds from Cold War Kids’ 2006 debut album Robbers And Cowards as the b-side for her debut single, Kiss With A Fist, in 2008. Welch and Willet have performed the song live at Coachella in 2010.