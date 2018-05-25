Florence And The Machine Announce UK Tour Dates
25 May 2018, 08:09
The High As Hope Tour sees Florence Welch and co hit the road in November 2018 - here’s how to get tickets.
Florence And The Machine have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for the autumn.
HIGH AS HOPE tour… new dates just announced 🌺— florence welch (@flo_tweet) May 25, 2018
UK, Ireland ❤️ So happy to announce a November tour for you. Pre-order the new album at https://t.co/ANUFDQPMEg, for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets from Wed May 30th at 10am xx pic.twitter.com/5x3IlJ08P7
The band’s hugely-anticipated fourth album High As Hope will be released on 29 June and has been trailed by the excellent single, Hunger.
Florence has lined up an eight-date run of shows in November, taking in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, with a huge date at London’s O2 Arena.
A special pre-sale for the tickets opens on 30 May, with general sale tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday 1 June. Buy tickets here.
Florence And The Machine - High As Hope 2018 Tour Dates
15 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
17 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
19 November - Dublin, 3 Arena
21 November - London, The O2
23 November - Manchester, Manchester Arena
25 November - Brighton, Brighton Centre
26 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
For more details, see florenceandthemachine.net.
The news comes as Florence And The Machine support The Rolling Stones on their No Filter tour at the London Stadium on Friday night (25 May).
The band debuted some of their new material at a number of intimate shows, including Halifax and London’s Royal Festival Hall.