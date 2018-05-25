Florence And The Machine Announce UK Tour Dates

Florence And The Machine 2018. Picture: Press

The High As Hope Tour sees Florence Welch and co hit the road in November 2018 - here’s how to get tickets.

Florence And The Machine have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for the autumn.

HIGH AS HOPE tour… new dates just announced 🌺

UK, Ireland ❤️ So happy to announce a November tour for you. Pre-order the new album at https://t.co/ANUFDQPMEg, for exclusive access to pre-sale tickets from Wed May 30th at 10am xx pic.twitter.com/5x3IlJ08P7 — florence welch (@flo_tweet) May 25, 2018

The band’s hugely-anticipated fourth album High As Hope will be released on 29 June and has been trailed by the excellent single, Hunger.

Florence has lined up an eight-date run of shows in November, taking in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, with a huge date at London’s O2 Arena.

A special pre-sale for the tickets opens on 30 May, with general sale tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday 1 June. Buy tickets here.

Florence And The Machine - High As Hope 2018 Tour Dates

15 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

17 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

19 November - Dublin, 3 Arena

21 November - London, The O2

23 November - Manchester, Manchester Arena

25 November - Brighton, Brighton Centre

26 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

For more details, see florenceandthemachine.net.

The news comes as Florence And The Machine support The Rolling Stones on their No Filter tour at the London Stadium on Friday night (25 May).

The band debuted some of their new material at a number of intimate shows, including Halifax and London’s Royal Festival Hall.