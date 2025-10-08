Get the tracklist for Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream album

8 October 2025

Florence + The Machine press
Florence + The Machine press. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The sixth studio album is released this Halloween on 31st October 2025.

Florence + The Machine have revealed the tracklist for their Everybody Scream album.

The release, which is their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever, is due out on Halloween on 31st October 2025.

Singer Florence Welch shared the official tracklisting on social media earlier this week, which was handwritten against what looks like the album's back cover.

See it below:

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream album artwork:

  1. Everybody Scream
  2. One of the Greats
  3. Witch Dance
  4. Sympathy Magic
  5. Perfume and Milk
  6. Buckle
  7. Kraken
  8. The Old Religion
  9. Drink Deep
  10. Music by Men
  11. You Can Have It All
  12. And Love

The news comes after a special intimate screening was announced this month.

As detailed on Instagram, fans have been invited to the private event on Tuesday 14th October, which will celebrate the "visual world" created for the upcoming album Everybody Scream.

The exclusive London date will consist of a screening of all the official videos from the album, plus a Q&A between singer Florence Welch and creative director Autumn De Wilde.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, which is available to UK residents only, fans must pre-order the album on the Florence + The Machine store before Wednesday 8th October at 5pm BST.

See the full details here:

Everybody Scream follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

So far, two singles have been taken from the record, including the album's lead single and title track and its follow-up One of the Greats.

Watch the official visualiser for the latest track below:

Florence + The Machine - One of the Greats (Official Visualizer)

Florence + the Machine will also set out on Everybody Scream tour dates for 2026.

The mammoth gigs, which include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena, will be joined by special guest Paris Paloma.

See Florence + The Machine's full dates below and visit florenceandthemachine.net for more.

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

  • 6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena
  • 8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live
  • 9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • 11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
  • 13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
  • 14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • 16th February - London - The O2
  • 17th February - London - The O2
  • 20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • 22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena
  • 23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
  • 25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
  • 26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena
  • 2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle
  • 4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle
  • 5th March - Prague - 02 Arena
  • 7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena
  • 9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

Watch our special track by track for Florence's last effort below:

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Track By Track



