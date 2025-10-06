Florence + The Machine announce intimate screening for "visual world" of Everybody Scream album

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream screening. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The London event will include a Q&A with singer Florence Welch and creative director Autumn de Wilde.

Florence + The Machine have announced a special screening this month.

As detailed on Instagram, fans have been invited to the private event on Tuesday 14th October, which will celebrate the "visual world" created for the upcoming album Everybody Scream.

The exclusive London date will consist of a screening of all the official videos from the album, plus a Q&A between singer Florence Welch and creative director Autumn De Wilde.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, which is available to UK residents only, fans must pre-order the album on the Florence + The Machine store before Wednesday 8th October at 5pm BST.

See the full details here:

Meanwhile Florence Welch is preparing for the release of the sixth studio album, which is fittingly due out on Halloween, 31st October this year.

So far two singles have been taken from the record, including the album's lead single and title track and its follow-up One of the Greats.

Watch the official video for Everybody Scream below:

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)

So far the Autumn De Wilde visuals have been fairly contrasting, with Welch taking to the countryside for the cinematic Everybody Scream video, which sees her clad in a red dress and accompanied by dancers for a devilishly dramatic piece.

However, One of the Greats (though no less impactful) sees Welch alone, clad in a black suit and delivering her lyrics to camera from the back of a car.

Watch the official visualiser for the latest track below:

Florence + The Machine - One of the Greats (Official Visualizer)

Florence + the Machine will also set out on Everybody Scream tour dates for 2026.

The mammoth gigs, which include two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena, will be joined by special guest Paris Paloma, who is best known for her rousing single Labour.

See Florence + The Machine's full dates below and visit florenceandthemachine.net for more.

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena

8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live

9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

16th February - London - The O2

17th February - London - The O2

20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live

22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena

23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle

4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle

5th March - Prague - 02 Arena

7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena

9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

Everybody Scream follows Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

Watch our special track by track for Florence's last effort below:

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever Track By Track

