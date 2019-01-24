Florence + The Machine reveal Moderation single & Haunted House track

24 January 2019, 17:16 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 17:39

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch
Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Vincent Haycock/Press

Florence Welch and has released a powerful new single alongside a delicate new track. Listen to it here.

Florence + The Machine have a shared new single in Moderation, which Florence Welch first showcased as part of her recent tour dates in Australia.

Following the release of her Mercury Prize-nominated High As Hope album in 2018, Florence has now shared a powerful new single.

See the artwork for Moderation and listen to the track here:

READ MORE: Florence Welch recalls the first time she see saw Adele perform

The track is backed by the more delicate and intimate Haunted House, which was produced by Matthew Daniel Siskin (Gambles).

Listen to it here:

 

Last year saw Florence + The Machine travel across the UK, playing two stunning sold out homecoming dates at The O2, London.

Watch Florence + The Machine play Dog Days Are Over in the capital city:

READ MORE Florence + The Machine to play British Summer Time Hyde Park in 2019

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine to play Boardmasters 2019

Florence And The Machine Songs

Florence And The Machine Latest

See more Florence And The Machine Latest

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The 1975 nominated for BRIT Awards 2019

News

Best Songs of 2018: Tom Grennan, Jade Bird, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and Ian Brown

Radio X’s Best Songs Of 2018

Lists

Radio X's Best Albums Of 2018

Radio X’s Best Albums Of 2018

Lists

Florence Welch live in 2018

Florence + The Machine to play British Summer Time Hyde Park

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine to headline Boardmasters 2019