Florence + The Machine reveal Moderation single & Haunted House track

Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch. Picture: Vincent Haycock/Press

Florence Welch and has released a powerful new single alongside a delicate new track. Listen to it here.

Florence + The Machine have a shared new single in Moderation, which Florence Welch first showcased as part of her recent tour dates in Australia.

Following the release of her Mercury Prize-nominated High As Hope album in 2018, Florence has now shared a powerful new single.

See the artwork for Moderation and listen to the track here:

READ MORE: Florence Welch recalls the first time she see saw Adele perform

The track is backed by the more delicate and intimate Haunted House, which was produced by Matthew Daniel Siskin (Gambles).

Listen to it here:

Last year saw Florence + The Machine travel across the UK, playing two stunning sold out homecoming dates at The O2, London.

Watch Florence + The Machine play Dog Days Are Over in the capital city:

READ MORE Florence + The Machine to play British Summer Time Hyde Park in 2019

READ MORE: Florence + The Machine to play Boardmasters 2019