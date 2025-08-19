Florence + The Machine confirms new album Everybody Scream

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co's sixth studio album will be unearthed this Halloween with the record's title track released pn .

Florence + The Machine have shared the details of their new album.

Taking to Instagram singer Florence Welch shared new imagery with the caption: "Everybody Scream

"The new album

"This Halloween."

Another teaser shared on the same day has confirmed the first slice of the record in the form of its title track will come on Wednesday (20th August) from 5pm.

Everybody Scream, which is released on Friday 31st October 2025, comes after Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

The news comes after the band shared a clip, which saw Welch clad in a red dress and matching stiletto heels - hacking at the ground in a field.

A shot from below of then sees Welch staring into the dug-out hole, before letting out three terrifying screams.

See it below:

The teaser was later followed by another, which saw Welch walking away from the camera.

Welch first sparked speculation over her return to music by sharing a series of snaps on her socials over the past few months.

Taking to Instagram she shared a series of images, alongside the caption "Toil and trouble," which appear to see her in the studio with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen as well as display the word October, which could hint at an Autumn album date for the band.

The photo of the musician’s notebook contained some possible themes for the next F+TM record, such as “witchcraft”, “folk horror”, “magic” and “insanity”

Everybody Scream marks the first record since Florence + The Machine's Dance Fever album, which included the singles King and I'm Free.

Florence + The Machine - King

Welch previously celebrated three years since the release of the album, sharing a video of her singing with the caption: "‘And it’s good to be alive crying into cereal at midnight’ Dance Fever was released 3 years ago today. A pandemic fever dream record. About plagues past and current"

This year saw Florence + The Machine mark the 10th anniversary of their third album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, while last year saw Welch and co. play a one-off orchestral show at London’s Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their 2009 debut album, Lungs.

Welch also made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2025, taking to the stage during The Maccabees' set at The Park Stage and joining them for a performance of Love You Better before singing her own hit Dog Days Are Over.

Florence Welch/The Maccabees live @ Glastonbury Festival 2025

