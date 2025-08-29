Florence + The Machine announce 2026 UK & Europe Everybody Scream tour
29 August 2025, 12:51
Florence Welch and co will embark on dates next year to celebrate sixth studio album Everybody Scream.
Florence + The Machine has announced tour dates for 2026.
Florence Welch will head out on dates in the UK and EU to celebrate the release of her sixth studio album Everybody Scream, which is for release on 31st October this year.
With mammoth UK dates, including two night's at London's O2 Arena, Florence will be joined on the dates by special guest Paris Paloma, who is best known for her rousing single Labour.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 5th September from 10am local time, while the pre-sale takes place at the same time on Wednesday 3rd September.
Pre-sale ticket codes will be granted with any format of the album which is pre-ordered before Monday 1st September at 5pm BST.
See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:
- 6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena
- 8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live
- 9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- 11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
- 13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
- 14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
- 16th February - London - The O2
- 17th February - London - The O2
- 20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live
- 22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena
- 23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis
- 25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
- 26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena
- 2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle
- 4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle
- 5th March - Prague - 02 Arena
- 7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena
- 9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena
The news comes after Welch confirmed the album and released its first take last week. Watch the cinematic Autumn De Wilde-directed video for the lead single and title track below:
Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)
Everybody Scream, which is released on Friday 31st October 2025, comes after Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).
