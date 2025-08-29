Florence + The Machine announce 2026 UK & Europe Everybody Scream tour

Florence + The Machine will head out on tour next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Florence Welch and co will embark on dates next year to celebrate sixth studio album Everybody Scream.

Florence + The Machine has announced tour dates for 2026.

Florence Welch will head out on dates in the UK and EU to celebrate the release of her sixth studio album Everybody Scream, which is for release on 31st October this year.

With mammoth UK dates, including two night's at London's O2 Arena, Florence will be joined on the dates by special guest Paris Paloma, who is best known for her rousing single Labour.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 5th September from 10am local time, while the pre-sale takes place at the same time on Wednesday 3rd September.

Pre-sale ticket codes will be granted with any format of the album which is pre-ordered before Monday 1st September at 5pm BST.

Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more.

See Florence + The Machine's 2026 UK & EU Everybody Scream dates:

6th February - Belfast - SSE Arena

8th February - Birmingham - bp pulse Live

9th February - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

11th February - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

13th February - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

14th February - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

16th February - London - The O2

17th February - London - The O2

20th February - Manchester - Co-op Live

22nd February - Paris - Accor Arena

23rd February - Antwerp - Sportpaleis

25th February - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

26th February - Cologne - Lanxess Arena

2nd March - Vienna - Stadthalle

4th March - Munich - Olympiahalle

5th March - Prague - 02 Arena

7th March - Krakow - Tauron Arena

9th March - Berlin - Uber Arena

The news comes after Welch confirmed the album and released its first take last week. Watch the cinematic Autumn De Wilde-directed video for the lead single and title track below:

Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream (Official Music Video)

Everybody Scream, which is released on Friday 31st October 2025, comes after Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011), How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2018), High as Hope (2022) and Dance Fever (2025).

Florence + The Machine announce Everybody Scream album. Picture: Press

