Feeder reveal Buck Rogers anthem was "accidental" and meant for another band

Grant Nicholas didn't originally write Buck Rogers for Feeder!

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Grant Nicholas revealed how Feeder's biggest single was an "accident" and initially written for another band.

Feeder weren't initially meant to release their Buck Rogers single.

Frontman Grant Nicholas came into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from the live version of their fourth studio album Comfort in Sound to the story behind their 2001 single.

"It was an accident," the frontman told Moyles. "I wrote it for another band and it became this massive hit for us".

Quizzed who the other band was, he replied: "Some American band that [producer] Gil Norton was working with. I think they were called SR-71 or something. That's how I got to work with Gil Norton.

"He was a hot producer. Foo Fighters, Pixies and all that. And there was talk about me doing some co-writing or maybe me writing a song for them. They could take it off and then do their own lyrics afterwards...."

When it came to the inspiration behind the song itself, which was released on 8th January 2001, Nicholas revealed it was actually inspired about a break up he had with his his now wife.

"So I wrote Buck Rogers guide lyrics very drunk one night. I'd just broken up with my missus who's now my wife and we were seeing other people, so I was kind of like, 'Are we going to get back together? [sings lyrics] We're gonna make it'... I think that was obviously on my mind."

"Guide lyrics: 'He's got a brand new car,' because the guy she was seeing was seeing apparently did TV ads and someone told me he was doing a car ad and I think it was like Jaguar or something like that and I must have had that in my mind."

He went on: "They were just guide lyrics that I was going to give to this band and they could write some more serious ones or some less quirky ones.

"When I played it to our label and to Gil, they were like, you can't give this away. I was like, 'You don't understand. This is just a rough demo that I did,' and that is the true story."

The rocker added: "But I do wonder, if I had given it to them, would it have been a hit for them?"

Feeder's Grant Nicholas in 2022. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Feeder are set to release a live version of their fourth studio album Comfort In Sound, which they celebrated with sold out live year.

The record - which includes the singles Just The Way I'm Feeling, Come Back Around and the album's title track - is available in various album bundles, which includes a free signed setlist while stocks last.

Comfort In Sound Live is available to pre-order here.

