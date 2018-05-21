Neighbourhood Festival 2018 Line-Up Announced

Everything Everything. Picture: Press

Everything Everything will top the bill at the multi-venue festival, which takes place in Manchester on 6 October.

Neighbourhood Festival has announced its line-up for 2018.

Following the success of last year's event, over 100 acts are set to perform all across Manchester’s most iconic music venues on 6 October this year.

Everything Everything will headline the festival for a hometown show, playing tracks from across their career, including their acclaimed Get to Heaven (2015) and A Fever Dream (2017) albums.

The Distant Past outfit will be joined by Sundara Karma along with some of the UK's most exciting names such as Swim Deep, Temples, Elli Ingram and Clean Cut Kid with many more acts to be announced.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Festival go on sale from Friday 25 May at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.neighbourhoodfestival.com.

Last year saw Blossoms, Rat Boy, Peace, The View, Billie Marten, Declan McKenna, Cabbage, The Amazons, Mabel and many more perform.

See the Neighbourhood Festival 2018 line-up so far:

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING / SUNDARA KARMA TEMPLES / SWIM DEEP / BLAENAVON THE ORIELLES / TELEMAN / SPECTOR THE NIGHT CAFÉ / DARWIN DEEZ / HER’S / CLEAN CUT KID / GET CAPE WEAR CAPE FLY / CLOVES / ELLI INGRAM ABBIE OZARD / ASYLUMS / CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING / DELILAH / MONTAGU / FLING / FRED PAGE / FUZZY SUN / HONEY HARPER / HUSKY LOOPS / JORDAN MACKAMPA / KAWALA / LADY BIRD / LUCIA / MAISIE PETERS / MARSICANS / PIZZAGIRL / SPORTS TEAM / STEREO HONEY / THE K’S / THE LOTTERY WINNERS / THE PALE WHITE / THE SNUTS / TRUDY & THE ROMANCE / VISTAS / WHENYOUNG / WILD FRONT / ZUZU More to be announced soon.