Everything Everything Among Acts Confirmed For War Child Gig Series

2 October 2018, 14:14 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 14:17

Everything Everything
Everything Everything. Picture: Press

The Distant Past outfit join Jon Hopkins and Tom Misch in headlining the special charity gigs next month.

Everything Everything are among the acts who have been confirmed to take part in special charity gigs for War Child next month.

The Manchester outfit will join electronic musician Jon Hopkins and singer-songwriter Tom Misch in taking on headline duties for three special shows as part of the charity's Safe & Sound series.

All proceeds from the shows, which takes place for three nights from 25-27 November 2018 at London's O2 Shepherd Bush, will go towards War Child UK as part of their Learn To Live Campaign.

War Child's Safe and Sound Line-Up Announcement November 2018
War Child's Safe and Sound Line-Up Announcement November 2018. Picture: Press/War Child UK

War Child seeks to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children in war by helping to keep them safe, giving them an education and equipping them with skills for the future.

See the full dates here:

Sunday 25 November: Jon Hopkins / Alexis Taylor + Very Special Guests - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Monday 26 November : Tom Misch & Friends - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 27 November: Everything Everything + Special Guests - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Everything Everything

