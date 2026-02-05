Embrace's Avalanche album, release date, tracklisting and Road To Nowhere single

Embrace have shared the details of their ninth studio album. Picture: Simon Walker

By Antonia Vlad

The Yorkshire outfit have returned with the details of their ninth studio album and its first single.

Last month saw Embrace announce the details of their new album.

The Yorkshire quintet are set to release their ninth studio album, Avalanche, on 12th June via Cooking Vinyl and celebrate their third decade together by headlining UK shows later this year.

Speaking of the release, frontman Danny McNamara referred to the album as the band’s most “honest, open, and raw” project to date, adding that it was inspired by life's ups and downs, which are “fragile, ridiculous, beautiful, terrifying, and short” all at the same time.

From the album comes it's lead single, Road to Nowhere, which is about the “futility of a toxic relationship.”

While discussing the themes of the album, McNamara revealed the band had a simple approach and wanted to capture the magic that happens when you live in the moment.

“At its core, this album came from realising that life doesn’t wait for you to be ready," he said. "It just keeps happening — and you either show up for it or you don’t. The biggest change on Avalanche is that we stopped trying to figure everything out.”

Avalanche is set for release on 12th June and is available to pre-order here.

Embrace's Avalanche album artwork. Picture: Press

See Embrace's Avalanche album tracklist:

1. Stop

2. Road To Nowhere

3. Get Out Of My Own Way

4. Coming Home

5. Emily

6. Up In Your Feelings

7. Pure O

8. Deny

9. Funny

10. The Power

Embrace will also head out on a UK tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary in November this year, with dates which kick off at Aberdeen's Music Hall and includes stops in Manchester, London and Birmingham.

See the band full live dates and more at embrace.co.uk

Formed in the '90s in West Yorkshire by brothers Danny and Richard McNamara, Embrace have sold over two million albums worldwide. Their first album The Good Will Out (1998) quickly became one of the biggest-selling debut albums by a British band.

After the success of their 1998 album, the five-piece went on to release other accomplished albums including Drawn From Memory (2000) and If You’ve Never Been (2001) which peaked at number 8 and 9 on the UK Album Charts.

Not long after, they were unexpectedly let go by their label Hut Recordings. Nevertheless, in 2004, they signed to Independiente and produced their best-selling album to date, Out Of Nothing.

2026 sees no sign of Embrace slowing down, with the release of their new album preceded by a growing list of live appearances, including a stint at Shiiine On Weekender in Skegness in March.

The band will also make their return to Halifax for Live at The Piece Hall and will headline the first ever edition of Cornwall's Morvala Festival of Arts this year.

Danny McNamara talks Embrace at 30 & Avalanche album

Embrace's 30th anniversary dates for 2006:

Mon 9th November - Music Hall, Aberdeen, UK

Tue 10th November - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Thu 12th November - NX, Newcastle, UK

Sat 14th November - O2 Academy, Manchester, uK

Sun 15th November - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Tue 17th November - Dome, Brighton, UK

Thu 19th November - Beacon, Bristol, UK

Fri 20th November - Roundhouse, London, UK

Sat 21st November - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Sun 22nd November - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

Tue 24th November - Dreamland, Margate, UK

Thu 26th November - Arena, Torquay, UK

Fri 27th November - Guildhall, Southampton, UK

Sat 28th November - Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

