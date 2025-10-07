Embrace to celebrate 30th anniversary with return to Halifax's The Piece Hall

Embrace will return to their home county . Picture: Simon Walker

The Come Back to What You Know outfit will return to Yorkshire for a homecoming show at the historic venue.

Embrace are the next headline act to be confirmed for next year's TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The Calderdale heroes will celebrate 30 years since they formed by returning to West Yorkshire for a hometown show at The Piece Hall on 13th June 2025.

They'll be joined on the night by Scottish alt-rockers Idlewild and Halifax’s very own The Hazy Janes as very special guests

Tickets for the show go general on sale this Friday 10th October from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Embrace 30th anniversary at The Piece Hall poster. Picture: Press

Frontman Danny McNamara said of the news: “30 years feels like a milestone that needs celebrating for any band, but 30 years with the same line-up is really exceptional. Embrace have always been about family, and that extends to the fans too. So many times over the years when it looked like we were down and out the fans have lifted us back up. “There’s too many highlights to mention, but I can honestly say the thing that I’m most proud of is the love we’ve always felt from the fans, which only seems to have grown and grown over the years. “To celebrate we’re going to play another huge homecoming show at The Piece Hall. It’s going to be epic – a celebration of everything Embrace stand for – and I honestly can’t wait!”

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Embrace’s 30th anniversary celebrations simply wouldn’t be complete without an epic homecoming show at The Piece Hall!“The town is still talking about their last appearance which was a huge favourite with so many fans – so I can’t wait to see the energy they’ll bring.”

Embrace join an exciting line-up of acts to headline the historic venue next year, including Ethel Cane, David Gray and The K's.

Get the full dates announced so far below:

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026 line-up so far:

13th June: Embrace + Idlewild + The Hazy Janes

20th June: Ethel Cain

5th July: David Gray + The Divine Comedy

1st August: Opeth

8th August: The K's

