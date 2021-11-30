Guy Garvey is up for making an Elbow musical

Guy Garvey performing live with Elbow in 2019. Picture: DPA picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

The singer thinks the Bury band's music would adapt well to the stage - they just need the right plot.

Guy Garvey has considered the idea of making an Elbow musical - and he seems pretty keen.

The singer has expressed a desire to turn his band's best-known songs into a stage production, and he's convinced the material would work in a different medium.

"I'm obsessed with the idea that Elbow's music - being about all elements of the human life span - lends itself to a story," he told The Daily Star.

"I'm sure we could turn it into some kind of story, and we've had a few offers to do an Elbow musical."

The frontman admitted their songs aren't cut from the same cloth as Grease, but he thinks that as long as the plot was there, the band's impressive back catalogue - which includes tracks like One Day Like This, Grounds For Divorce and The Bones Of You - could still work as a stage show.

He went on: "You'd have to disregard what people think about musicals to do something suitable with our music.

"Finding a main character being based in our songs is maybe a sticking point. It'd probably have to be a drama set around our music in some way."

Legendary artists such as Queen, ABBA, The Kinks, Madness, Green Day and many others have all seen their songs transformed into musicals.

Garvey has also admitted that the band's latest album Flying Dream 1 wouldn't have turned out the same without the coronavirus pandemic.

He recently explained: "Our songs lend themselves to life drama because they’re written about life drama.

“And the pandemic has included plenty of drama. It’s a gentle and love-filled record. The gentler side of what we do has always been our favourite stuff. This is something that could only happen in these times.

"If we’d been out touring instead of in lockdown at home, I’m sure it would have been an angry, heavy rock record like the one before it.”